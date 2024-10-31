'Bharat Cannot Compromise On Even An Inch Of Its Borders': PM Modi Marks Diwali With Soldiers In Gujarat 8 Key Quotes

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi continued his decade-long tradition on Thursday - marking Diwali with Indian stationed in the Kachchh area of Gujarat.

During his visit, Modi also attended a parade and observed an air show by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force . He also paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia on the occasion of 'National Unity Day'.



“Bharat cannot compromise on even an inch of its borders today. That's why our policies are aligned with the resolve of our armed forces.”

“We don't depend on the words of our enemies. We believe in the strength and determination of our army towards defending the country.” “We see army, navy and air force as different entities, but their strength will increase manifold when they come together.”



“Keeping in mind the needs of the twenty-first century...we are equipping our armed forces with modern resources. We are positioning our military among the world's most modern forces, with self-reliance in the defence sector as the foundation of these efforts.”

“When the world sees you, it sees India's strength. When enemies see you (soldiers)...they see the end of their sinister plans. When you roar with enthusiasm, the purveyors of terror tremble with fear.” “Serving our motherland is a rare privilege. When the nation witnesses your unwavering resolve, unrelenting bravery, and unparalleled valour, it feels reassured of its safety and peace. People of India feel their country is safe because of you.”

“Border tourism is an aspect related to national security which is not discussed much...Kutch has immense potential in this. Our remarkable centres of attraction and sites of faith, rich in heritage, are nature's gifts. The mangrove forests of Kachchh and the Gulf of Khambhat in Gujarat are crucial. The Gujarat coastline supports a vibrant ecosystem of marine life and flora. The government has taken steps to expand these mangrove forests. Our top priority is to develop infrastructure in our border areas.” “Today, when we are moving so fast towards the goal of developed India, you are all protectors of this dream.”

