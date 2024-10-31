Saudi Arabia, Singapore 'Ban' Release Of Singham Again And Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 On Diwali - Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are headed for a fiery clash this week amid Diwali celebrations. Plans for a worldwide release on November 1 have however hit snags in Saudi Arabia and Singapore.

The two films have reportedly been 'banned' in the middle eastern nation over 'controversial' references.

| Theatres expect record-breaking Diwali with Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

According to a Pinkvilla report, the Saudi Arabian has banned the release of Singham Again due to its depiction of 'religious conflict'. The publication quoted sources to add that the Ajay Devgn starrer had been banned because of Hindu-Muslim conflict in the film. The film trailer had incidentally made references to the Ramayana with the characters presented as modern interpretations for the audience.

Meanwhile Kartik Aryan-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been banned due to homosexuality references. Fans have suggested that the characters portrayed by Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit are a couple in the film - with the ban seemingly confirming their claims.

| Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singam Again controversy: Why has T-Series approached CCI?

Singham Again will also face a delayed release in Singapore over censorship compliance issues. Reports suggest that the movie directed by Rohit Shetty will now release a week later - on November 7.

According to a source-based Bollywood Hungama report, the decision was taken as the censor process was not completed on time. Singham Again is now expected to release next week on November 7.

| Singham Again advance booking: Will Ajay Devgn's multi starrer win Diwali race?| Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 advance booking: Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy to earn...

Both the films will be showcased in over 6,000 screens in cinemas nationwide during the Diwali weekend. According to exhibitors,“Singham Again”, the latest title in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, has an edge as it has secured 60 per cent of the screens, while Kartik Aaryan-starrer“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” will occupy the remaining 40 per cent. Trade experts predict that“Singham Again” will open in the ₹40-45 crore range, while“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” could earn around ₹20-25 crore.

(With inputs from agencies)



