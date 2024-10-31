Panathinaikos triumphs over ASVEL in EuroLeague

(MENAFN) In a decisive match in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague round 6 on Wednesday, Greek team Panathinaikos AKTOR triumphed over French side ASVEL Villeurbanne with a score of 92-68. The reigning EuroLeague champions showcased their dominance right from the outset, taking an early lead in the first quarter and maintaining it throughout the game. Their consistent performance allowed them to control the pace and flow of the match, leaving ASVEL struggling to keep up.



Panathinaikos not only secured the lead but also outscored ASVEL in each quarter, highlighting their offensive strength and defensive prowess. This performance demonstrated the team's well-rounded capabilities, as they effectively utilized their strategies to capitalize on scoring opportunities while limiting the French team's effectiveness on the court. The game served as a testament to Panathinaikos’s determination to solidify their position in the EuroLeague standings.



Leading the charge for Panathinaikos was US guard Lorenzo Brown, who played a pivotal role in the victory by scoring 17 points. His contributions on the court were crucial in helping the team build and maintain their lead against ASVEL. On the opposing side, French forward Edwin Jackson emerged as the top scorer for ASVEL, managing to put up 13 points despite his team's overall struggles throughout the match.



As a result of this victory, Panathinaikos AKTOR currently sits in third place in the EuroLeague standings, boasting a record of four wins and two losses. Meanwhile, ASVEL Villeurbanne finds themselves in a more challenging position, ranked 15th with only two wins and four losses to their name. The outcome of this game not only highlights the contrasting fortunes of the two teams but also emphasizes Panathinaikos's potential as they aim for another successful EuroLeague campaign.

