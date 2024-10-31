President Of Spanish Senate Meets With Qatar Ambassador
Date
10/31/2024 7:19:43 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: His Excellency Pedro Rollán, President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Spain, met with His Excellency Salem bin Mubarak Al Shafi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Spain.
During the meeting, the relations between the two countries were reviewed.
MENAFN31102024000063011010ID1108837522
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.