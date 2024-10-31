عربي


President Of Spanish Senate Meets With Qatar Ambassador

10/31/2024 7:19:43 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: His Excellency Pedro Rollán, President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Spain, met with His Excellency Salem bin Mubarak Al Shafi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Spain.

During the meeting, the relations between the two countries were reviewed.


