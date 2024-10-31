US-British Coalition Launches Airstrike On Yemen's Hodeidah: Houthi TV
(MENAFN- IANS) Sanaa, Oct 31 (IANS) A warplane belonging to the US-British navy coalition launched an airstrike on Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah on Thursday early morning, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.
"The strike hit near the Hodeidah University," southern the city, according to the report.
No further details or casualties were reported, as the Houthi rebel group, which controls much of northern Yemen, rarely discloses its losses.
Residents of Hodeidah told Xinhua news agency that "a huge explosion" rocked the city before dawn.
The US Central Command has yet to comment.
Since November last year, the rebel group has been launching rocket and drone attacks targeting what it described as "Israeli-linked" ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
In response, the US-British navy coalition stationed in the waters has been conducting sporadic air raids and strikes against Houthi targets to deter the group.
