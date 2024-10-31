South East Asia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2028: Detailed Analysis Of 239 Existing And 106 Upcoming Data Centers
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South East Asia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Malaysia dominates Southeast Asia's upcoming data center market with almost 50% of the total power capacity.
Almost 80% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. Some of the emerging data center locations are Thailand and Vietnam. Upcoming data center capacity in SEA is over 4.5 GW on full build, which is more than 2x the region's current capacity.
Airtrunk is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by Princeton Digital Group and ST Telemedia Global Data Centers.
Key Market Highlights:
Detailed Analysis of 239 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 106 upcoming data centers Countries covered: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2024) Future capacity additions (2025-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing
Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (239 Facilities):
Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name, i.e., (Fornix Data Center or TPE1) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Note: The existing data center doesn't include China data center facilities.
Upcoming Data Centers (106 Facilities):
Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
Irix Sdn. Bhd. AIMS Group AirTrunk AIS Business (CSL) AIS-Singtel and Gulf Energy AtriaDC (Saratoga Investama) (Bersama Digital Data Centres) AyalaLand Logistics Holdings & FLOW Holdings BDx Beeinfotech Bitera Data Center Bitstop Network Services Biznet Bridge Data Centres BW Digital CapitaLand CAT Telecom China Mobile International CMC Telecom Converge ICT Solutions CSF Group CtrlS Datacenters Cyber Data International Datacomm DCI Digital Edge Digital Halo Digital Realty Diode Ventures and ENDEC DITO Telecommunity DODID DTP DTS Telecom Edge Centres EdgeConneX Edgnex Elitery Data Center Empyrion DC ePLDT Epoch Digital (Actis) Epsilon Telecommunication (KT Corporation) Equinix Etix Everywhere Evolution Data Centres + Central Pattana Evoque Data Centre Solutions FPT Telecom FTP Telecom Fujitsu FutureData Gaw Capital GDS Services Global Switch Graha Teknologi Nusantara (EdgeConneX) Hanel-CSF HDC Data Center HTC Telecom International (ECODC) Huawei i-Berhad INAP Indosat Ooredoo Lintasarta & BDx Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings (Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital) Infracrowd Capital Internet Thailand Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia) Iron Mountain Jakel & PiDC K2 Data Centers-Sinar Mas Land Keppel DC REIT KMG (Sinar Mas & Korea Investment Holdings Co) Korea Telecom - Jasmine Group Mapletree Investment Trust Megawide Co Metta DC Minoro Energei MN Holdings + Shanghai DC-Science Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC) MyTelehouse (Digital Bridge - Vantage Data Center) National Telecom Nautilus Data Technologies + Raimon Land NeutraDC - Singtel&Medco Power Nex NEXTDC NTT Global Data Centers OneAsia Network Open DC- Northern Gateway Sdn Bhd Pacific Internet Phcolo Poren Internet Princeton Digital Group Pure Data Centres Racks Central Regal Orion SC Zeus Data Centers SEAX Indonesia Pratama Singtel SpaceDC ST Engineering ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) SUPERNAP Thailand TCC Technology Telehouse (KDDI) Telekom Indonesia Telekom Malaysia Telin Singapore Telkom Indonesia Total Information Management Corporation True IDC UEM Sunrise & Logos United Information Highway (UIH) VADS Vantage Data Centers Viettel Viettel IDC VNPT VNTT WHA Worldwide DC Solutions YCO Cloud Centers Yondr Group YTL Data Center Holdings
