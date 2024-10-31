MSF raises serious concerns following recent ban imposed by Israeli Knesset on operations of UNRWA

(MENAFN) Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has raised serious concerns following the recent ban imposed by the Israeli Knesset on the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). The organization warns that this decision will have devastating humanitarian repercussions for Palestinians residing in Gaza and the West Bank, impacting not only those currently affected but also future generations.



In a statement, MSF Secretary-General Christopher Lockyer underscored the critical importance of as a lifeline for the Palestinian population, vehemently condemning the legislative action. He described the ban as the culmination of a long-standing effort to undermine the agency’s operations and support.



The implications of this ban are expected to reach well beyond Gaza, potentially disrupting essential services across the West Bank. MSF pointed out that critical programs related to camp management, healthcare, education, and social services could face significant disruptions due to this legislation.



Additionally, MSF highlighted that this Israeli legislation sets a worrying precedent for other conflict zones globally. It raises concerns that governments might attempt to restrict or eliminate UN operations that they find inconvenient or inappropriate. This situation underscores the broader ramifications of the ban for humanitarian efforts worldwide.



According to reports from AFP, the Israeli parliament approved the law prohibiting UNRWA from functioning in Israel and occupied East Jerusalem, despite objections from the United States. The legislation received strong backing, passing with 92 votes in favor and only 10 against, amidst years of escalating Israeli criticism of UNRWA, especially since the recent conflict in Gaza began following Hamas’s attack on October 7 last year.



As these developments unfold, the future of humanitarian assistance for Palestinians remains uncertain, prompting urgent discussions about the role of international organizations in conflict areas and the necessity of safeguarding vulnerable populations in times of crisis.

