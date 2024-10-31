Asia-Pacific Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2025 & 2028: Detailed Analysis Of 744 Existing And 303 Upcoming Data Centers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The expansion of data center presence across APAC and the increase in AI demand will strong growth in this market.

Australia dominates APAC's upcoming data center with almost 20% of the total power capacity. Almost 60% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Japan, Australia and India.

Airtrunk is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by NTT Communications and Equinix. Upcoming data center capacity in APAC is over 13 GW on full build, which is almost 2x the current existing capacity in the region.

Key Market Highlights:



Detailed Analysis of 744 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 303 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing



Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (744 Facilities):



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (Hyderabad Gachibowli Data Center or Tokyo Center 1 (ST1))

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Note: The existing data center doesn't include China data center facilities.

Upcoming Data Centers (303 Facilities):



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Investors/Operators Covered



Irix Sdn. Bhd.

(New Era Technology) Intervolve

5G Networks

AAPT (TPG Telecom)

Acer eDC

Actis + ADIK

AdaniConneX

AGS

AIMS Group

Airtel (Nxtra Data)

AirTrunk

AIS Business (CSL)

AIS-Singtel and Gulf Energy

AkashiQ

Amber Infrastructure Group

Angelo Gordon

AnsonNet

APT Satellite

ARTERIA Networks Corporation

Asia Pacific Land (APL)

Asia Satellite Telecommunication Company

AT TOKYO

AtriaDC (Saratoga Investama) (Bersama Digital Data Centres)

AyalaLand Logistics Holdings & FLOW Holdings

BAM Digital Reality

BDx

Beeinfotech

Benzy Infotech Data Center

Bitera Data Center

Bitstop Network Services

Biznet

Blackstone

Bosung Group + Black & Veatch + EIP's TGK

Bridge Data Centres

BSNL & NxtGen Datacente

BW Digital

Caduceus Systems

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board + Pacific Asset Management (LG CNS - Operator)

Canon IT Solutions

CapitaLand

Carrianna Group

CAT Telecom (National Telecom)

CDC Data Centres

CentersquareDC

Chief Telecom

China Mobile International

China Unicom

Chinachem Group

Chorus

Chunghwa Telecom

CITIC Telecom International

CMC Telecom

Colocity

Colt Data Centre Services

Computer Concepts Limited (CCL)

Converge ICT Solutions

CSF Group

CTC

CtrlS

Cyber Data International

Cyfuture (Go4Hosting)

Data Centre 220

Data Vault

Datacom Group Ltd

Datacomm

DataGrid

DataSamudra

DC Alliance

DC Two

DC West

DCI Data Centers

DCI Indonesia

Digital Edge

Digital Halo

Digital Realty

Digital Sense

Diode Ventures and ENDEC

DITO Telecommunity

DODID

Dreammark1 Corporation

DTP

DTS Telecom

DXN

EasyLink

Edge Centres

EdgeConneX

Edgnex

Elitery Data Center

Empyrion DC

Enable Networks

ePLDT

Epoch Digital (Actis)

Epsilon Telecommunication (KT Corporation)

Equinix

ESDS Data Center

ESR Cayman

Etix Everywhere

EverYondr

Evolution Data Centres + Central Pattana

Evoque Data Centre Solutions

Far EasTone Telecommunications

FPT Telecom

FTP Telecom

Fujitsu

FutureData

Gaw Capital

GDS Services

Geraldton Data Centre

Global Switch

GLP (Ada Infrastructure)

Gold Coast Data Centre

Goodman

Graha Teknologi Nusantara (EdgeConneX)

Grand Ming Group (iTech Towers)

GreenSquareDC

Hanel-CSF

HDC Data Center

HKCOLO

HKT Sky Exchange (HKT Telecommunications)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Hostway ID

HTC Telecom International (ECODC)

Huawei

i-Berhad

IDC Frontier

IGIS Asset management

INAP

IndiQus Technologies

Indosat Ooredoo Lintasarta & BDx

Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings (Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital)

Infracrowd Capital

Integer DC

Interactive

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

Internet Thailand

Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia)

Internode Pty Ltd

Iron Mountain

iseek

iTech Tower Data Centre Services

ITI Limited (Government Owned) + Trimax - Existing

Jakel & PiDC

K2 Data Centers-Sinar Mas Land

Kakao Corp

Kedia Infotech

Keppel DC REIT

KINX

KMG (Sinar Mas & Korea Investment Holdings Co)

Korea Telecom - Jasmine Group

KT Cloud & KORAMCO Assets

KT Corp

Larsen & Turbo

Leading Edge Data Centres

LG CNS

LG Uplus

Localhost

Macquarie Data Centres

Mapletree Investment Trust

MC Digital Realty

Megawide Co

Metta DC

Micron21

Minoro Energei

MIRAIT Technologies Corporation

MN Holdings + Shanghai DC-Science

Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC)

MyTelehouse (Digital Bridge - Vantage Data Center)

National Payments Corporation of India

National Telecom

Nautilus Data Technologies + Raimon Land

NEC

NetDataVault

netXDC (SCSK)

NeutraDC - Singtel&Medco Power

New Generation International

New World Telecommunications Limited (NWT)

Nex

NEXTDC

Nextgen Data Centre

NTT Global Data Centers

OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC)

On Q Communications

OneAsia Network

Open DC- Northern Gateway Sdn Bhd

OPTAGE

Over the wire

Pacific Internet

Phcolo

Pi Datacenters

PIPE Networks

Plan B Limited

Polaris

Poren Internet

Princeton Digital Group

Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN

Pure Data Centres

Qualysite Technologies

Rack Bank

Racks Central

Regal Orion

Reliance Communication (RCOM)

Reliance Jio

Ricoh

SAKURA internet

SC Zeus Data Centers

SEAX Indonesia Pratama

Sejong Telecom

Shinsegae I&C

Sify Technologies

Singtel

SK broadband

SK Ecoplant

Skyy Development

SLG Capital

SoftBank & IDC Frontier

Space DC

Spark Digital

ST Engineering

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

STACK Infrastructure

Stockland

SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage)

SunnyVision

SUPERNAP Thailand

Supernode

Syncom

T4 Group

Taiwan Mobile

TCC Technology

Techno Electric & Engineering (TEECL)

Telehouse (KDDI)

Telekom Indonesia

Telin Singapore

Telkom Indonesia

Telstra

TIS INTEC Group

Total Information Management Corporation

Towngas Telecommunications Company Limited

Trifalga

Trijit Data Centre

True IDC

UEM Sunrise & Logos

Umbrellar

United Information Highway (UIH)

VADS

Vantage Data Centers

Vector Fibre

Verizon

Viettel IDC

VNPT

VNTT

Vocus

VueNow

Web Werks

WHA

Worldwide DC Solutions

YCO Cloud Centers

Yondr Group

Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)

YTL Data Center Holdings ZR Power Holdings

