Asia-Pacific Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2025 & 2028: Detailed Analysis Of 744 Existing And 303 Upcoming Data Centers
Date
10/31/2024 5:45:49 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The expansion of data center presence across APAC and the increase in AI demand will fuel strong growth in this market.
Australia dominates APAC's upcoming data center market with almost 20% of the total power capacity. Almost 60% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Japan, Australia and India.
Airtrunk is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by NTT Communications and Equinix. Upcoming data center capacity in APAC is over 13 GW on full build, which is almost 2x the current existing capacity in the region.
Key Market Highlights:
Detailed Analysis of 744 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 303 upcoming data centers Countries covered: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2024) Future capacity additions (2025-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing
Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (744 Facilities):
Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name, i.e., (Hyderabad Gachibowli Data Center or Tokyo Center 1 (ST1)) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Note: The existing data center doesn't include China data center facilities.
Upcoming Data Centers (303 Facilities):
Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
Irix Sdn. Bhd. (New Era Technology) Intervolve 5G Networks AAPT (TPG Telecom) Acer eDC Actis + ADIK AdaniConneX AGS AIMS Group Airtel (Nxtra Data) AirTrunk AIS Business (CSL) AIS-Singtel and Gulf Energy AkashiQ Amber Infrastructure Group Angelo Gordon AnsonNet APT Satellite ARTERIA Networks Corporation Asia Pacific Land (APL) Asia Satellite Telecommunication Company AT TOKYO AtriaDC (Saratoga Investama) (Bersama Digital Data Centres) AyalaLand Logistics Holdings & FLOW Holdings BAM Digital Reality BDx Beeinfotech Benzy Infotech Data Center Bitera Data Center Bitstop Network Services Biznet Blackstone Bosung Group + Black & Veatch + EIP's TGK Bridge Data Centres BSNL & NxtGen Datacente BW Digital Caduceus Systems Canada Pension Plan Investment Board + Pacific Asset Management (LG CNS - Operator) Canon IT Solutions CapitaLand Carrianna Group CAT Telecom (National Telecom) CDC Data Centres CentersquareDC Chief Telecom China Mobile International China Unicom Chinachem Group Chorus Chunghwa Telecom CITIC Telecom International CMC Telecom Colocity Colt Data Centre Services Computer Concepts Limited (CCL) Converge ICT Solutions CSF Group CTC CtrlS Cyber Data International Cyfuture (Go4Hosting) Data Centre 220 Data Vault Datacom Group Ltd Datacomm DataGrid DataSamudra DC Alliance DC Two DC West DCI Data Centers DCI Indonesia Digital Edge Digital Halo Digital Realty Digital Sense Diode Ventures and ENDEC DITO Telecommunity DODID Dreammark1 Corporation DTP DTS Telecom DXN EasyLink Edge Centres EdgeConneX Edgnex Elitery Data Center Empyrion DC Enable Networks ePLDT Epoch Digital (Actis) Epsilon Telecommunication (KT Corporation) Equinix ESDS Data Center ESR Cayman Etix Everywhere EverYondr Evolution Data Centres + Central Pattana Evoque Data Centre Solutions Far EasTone Telecommunications FPT Telecom FTP Telecom Fujitsu FutureData Gaw Capital GDS Services Geraldton Data Centre Global Switch GLP (Ada Infrastructure) Gold Coast Data Centre Goodman Graha Teknologi Nusantara (EdgeConneX) Grand Ming Group (iTech Towers) GreenSquareDC Hanel-CSF HDC Data Center HKCOLO HKT Sky Exchange (HKT Telecommunications) Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Hostway ID HTC Telecom International (ECODC) Huawei i-Berhad IDC Frontier IGIS Asset management INAP IndiQus Technologies Indosat Ooredoo Lintasarta & BDx Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings (Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital) Infracrowd Capital Integer DC Interactive Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ) Internet Thailand Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia) Internode Pty Ltd Iron Mountain iseek iTech Tower Data Centre Services ITI Limited (Government Owned) + Trimax - Existing Jakel & PiDC K2 Data Centers-Sinar Mas Land Kakao Corp Kedia Infotech Keppel DC REIT KINX KMG (Sinar Mas & Korea Investment Holdings Co) Korea Telecom - Jasmine Group KT Cloud & KORAMCO Assets KT Corp Larsen & Turbo Leading Edge Data Centres LG CNS LG Uplus Localhost Macquarie Data Centres Mapletree Investment Trust MC Digital Realty Megawide Co Metta DC Micron21 Minoro Energei MIRAIT Technologies Corporation MN Holdings + Shanghai DC-Science Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC) MyTelehouse (Digital Bridge - Vantage Data Center) National Payments Corporation of India National Telecom Nautilus Data Technologies + Raimon Land NEC NetDataVault netXDC (SCSK) NeutraDC - Singtel&Medco Power New Generation International New World Telecommunications Limited (NWT) Nex NEXTDC Nextgen Data Centre NTT Global Data Centers OMNIconnect Broadband Internet and Data Centre (OCDC) On Q Communications OneAsia Network Open DC- Northern Gateway Sdn Bhd OPTAGE Over the wire Pacific Internet Phcolo Pi Datacenters PIPE Networks Plan B Limited Polaris Poren Internet Princeton Digital Group Pulse DC Pty Ltd ACN Pure Data Centres Qualysite Technologies Rack Bank Racks Central Regal Orion Reliance Communication (RCOM) Reliance Jio Ricoh SAKURA internet SC Zeus Data Centers SEAX Indonesia Pratama Sejong Telecom Shinsegae I&C Sify Technologies Singtel SK broadband SK Ecoplant Skyy Development SLG Capital SoftBank & IDC Frontier Space DC Spark Digital ST Engineering ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) STACK Infrastructure Stockland SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage) SunnyVision SUPERNAP Thailand Supernode Syncom T4 Group Taiwan Mobile TCC Technology Techno Electric & Engineering (TEECL) Telehouse (KDDI) Telekom Indonesia Telin Singapore Telkom Indonesia Telstra TIS INTEC Group Total Information Management Corporation Towngas Telecommunications Company Limited Trifalga Trijit Data Centre True IDC UEM Sunrise & Logos Umbrellar United Information Highway (UIH) VADS Vantage Data Centers Vector Fibre Verizon Viettel IDC VNPT VNTT Vocus VueNow Web Werks WHA Worldwide DC Solutions YCO Cloud Centers Yondr Group Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group) YTL Data Center Holdings ZR Power Holdings
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN31102024004107003653ID1108837132
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.