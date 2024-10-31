Cigna International Health Study: UAE Maintains High Vitality Score Of 72.5, Despite Rising Challenges

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Study attributes UAE's high vitality levels to its whole-person approach Explores impact of stress, work-life balance, inflation on people's health and wellbeing

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 30 October 2024 - The UAE continues to register a high vitality score of 72.5 as per the latest

Cigna International Health Study. The report findings, unveiled by Leah Cotterill, CEO, Cigna Healthcare MEA (outside KSA), however, cautioned that concerns over

mental wellbeing,

social connectivity, and

financial health are on an upward spiral - requiring the attention of employers.

The concept of health and wellbeing has undergone a sea change in recent years to include mental, social, and financial wellbeing, acknowledging the importance of work-life balance, emotional health, and financial security to overall vitality. More than 10,000 respondents across 11 global markets participated in Cigna Healthcare's annual survey and their responses were analyzed across eight key factors: emotional, environmental, financial, intellectual, occupational, physical, social, and spiritual.

Notably, the UAE's commitment to whole-person health and to nurturing a supportive and healthy environment has helped it register enhanced vitality for the second year running. The study also examined stress levels, work-life balance challenges, and the impact of financial pressures on employees, offering a detailed analysis of the opportunities and the obstacles shaping the region's health and wellbeing landscape.

Leah Cotterill emphasized : 'At a time when mental and financial pressures are rising globally, the UAE remains committed to prioritizing wellbeing through initiatives like the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, which highlights mental health, community cohesion, and long-term financial stability. These efforts, complemented by national mental health programs, create a robust ecosystem for individuals and businesses alike. Cigna Healthcare is proud to align with this vision, providing innovative health solutions that address the full spectrum of wellbeing-from physical wellness to mental and financial health-contributing to the nation's leadership in holistic healthcare.”

The findings of the Cigna International Health Study were unveiled at a launch event hosted in collaboration with the

British Chamber of Commerce Dubai (BCCD). The event convened senior business leaders, policymakers, and healthcare experts to explore the implications of the study and discuss actionable solutions to the challenges facing the UAE workforce. Key speakers, including

Leah Cotterill, led discussions on how companies in the UAE can better support their employees by adopting comprehensive wellbeing strategies.

Highlighting the shifting dynamics of workplace wellbeing in the UAE, the discussions covered the mental health challenges employees are facing and the growing financial pressures impacting overall vitality. Experts offered insights into how corporates can adopt holistic wellbeing programs to address both mental and financial health challenges.

Key Findings of the Cigna International Health Study:



Vitality and Wellbeing: The UAE reported a high vitality score of 72.5 but registered a 4.6-point decrease from last year. This decline highlights emerging challenges in maintaining vitality, particularly in mental health and financial wellbeing.

Mental Health: The study reveals a substantial drop in mental wellbeing in the UAE, with scores decreasing 17 points year-on-year. Despite this decline, mental health scores in the UAE remain well above the global average. Women, singles, and not working responders are the most impacted, reflecting the growing strain of work-life pressures and stress.

Financial Wellbeing: Financial wellbeing in the UAE has also declined by 10 points to 32%, driven by rising living costs and personal financial concerns. Financial stress remains one of the leading contributors to overall employee dissatisfaction, with 43% citing personal finances as their primary source of anxiety.

Workplace Stress: Although stress levels have dropped in the UAE, disrupted sleep (39%) and lost interest in things (30%) were the leading impacts of stress reported for employees in the UAE. Work Trends: Approximately 73% of fulltime employees in the UAE now work in-person from the office while 23% work in hybrid arrangements and 4% are fully remote.