Venezuela Reports 108% Surge in International Tourism

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela's has seen a significant upturn in 2024. President Nicolás Maduro reported a 108% increase in international visitors compared to the total number in 2023. This growth reflects the country's efforts to diversify its beyond oil dependence.



Maduro shared these figures during the third National Tourism Award ceremony at Hotel Humboldt in Caracas. He stated that 1,588,000 foreign tourists have explored Venezuela's beaches, mountains, cities, and towns this year. This surge in visitors highlights the country's appeal as a multi-destination location.



The government aims to develop a sustainable tourism model that integrates service capabilities across various landscapes. Maduro emphasized the importance of creating a uniquely Venezuelan approach to tourism. This strategy aligns with the nation's goal of reducing reliance on oil revenues.







One notable focus is the promotion of the Catatumbo Lightning phenomenon in Zulia state. This natural spectacle occurs over Lake Maracaibo, featuring almost continuous electrical activity for up to 10 hours on most nights. The government hopes to transform this into a major international attraction.

Maduro's administration advocates for a diverse range of tourism experiences. These include cultural, agro-ecological, and ecological options. The aim is to contribute to urban renewal and job creation while preserving Venezuela's natural and cultural heritage.



This growth in tourism represents a step towards economic diversification for Venezuela. It offers an alternative revenue stream and potential employment opportunities for citizens. However, challenges remain in developing infrastructure and ensuring consistent service quality across the country.







The increase in international visitors suggests a changing perception of Venezuela as a travel destination. It may indicate improved stability and safety conditions, though this would require further verification. The tourism sector's growth could lead to increased foreign exchange earnings for the country.



As Venezuela continues to promote its diverse attractions, the long-term sustainability of this tourism boom remains to be seen. Factors such as global economic conditions and regional competition will likely influence future growth in the sector.

