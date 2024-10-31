N.Korea's Involvement In War Bad News For Entire World - Ukraine's Envoy To UN

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The North Korean is coaching its military to Russia to gain experience in warfare, which is "very bad news for the world", according to Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

The spoke at the UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"It is the most dangerous development over the recent period of the war in terms of its global implications," Kyslytsya noted. "Building the interoperability of the Russian and DPRK armies constitutes a threat to Europe, the Korean peninsula, its neighbors and beyond.."

The Pyongyang regime does not merely send its soldiers to help Russia – it pursues its own interests and long-term goals, the permanent representative explained. "Those DPRK servicemen, especially officers, who survive the Russia-Ukraine war, will return to their region with exceptional experience in modern warfare."

n President: deployment of N.n troops in Russia poses global security threa

According to the diplomat, they will likely be employed not only for the war against in Ukraine.

Kyslytsya recalled that Russian leader Vladimir Putin, referring to military cooperation with the DPRK, openly threatened the world, saying that what they will do is their personal affair.

"This behavior is a result of the comforting tolerance which Russia's mafia state enjoys in response to its irresponsible and destructive attitude towards the United Nations and to the Security Council itself," the permanent representative noted.

According to him, over the 30 years of its presence in the Security Council, Russia has systematically and consistently undermined the ability of this body to maintain peace and security.

Kyslytsya called for action: "If the Security Council is immobilized by Russia's presence, then we must seek other formats and forms of such action," he noted.

“We have heard now and then that Russia would never cross this or that red line of the civilized world. But open your eyes! Russia is not crossing your red lines – it is walking down a red carpet. A carpet, woven from weak responses, unfounded hopes, and complacency. In truth, it is not even a red carpet but a river of blood, one that began flowing the moment Russia was given the Soviet seat in this Chamber. Do I need to remind anyone whose blood flows in this river?" asked the diplomat.

DPRK military in Russia: Zelensky, Southn President agree to strengthen intelligence sharing

“What else needs to happen for the world to finally accept the truth that Russia will not cease further damaging the cornerstones of global security until they are dismantled or until Russia is stopped?" Kyslytsya appealed rhetorically.

There are still people who desperately seek to believe that limiting Ukraine's ability to defend -- now from two nuclear powers -- will somehow make those states more inclined toward peace, he emphasized.

"This position is either infantile or cynical. Binding the hands of the defending state could only provide a few years of tranquility at the expense of Ukraine, its people, and its infrastructure," said the diplomat.

As reported earlier, on Wednesday, the UN Security Council, at the request of Ukraine, considered and discussed the dispatch of North Korean weapons and manpower to Russia for the war against Ukraine.