Margaret Beaver Releases New Young Adult Coming of Age Novel – Flowers For Papa

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) A Touching Tale of Grief, Love, and Reconciliation: Margaret Beaver’s New Novel Flowers for Papa Set to Release November 28, 2024



Margaret Beaver is pleased to announce her latest Young Adult novel, Flowers for Papa, is releasing November 28, 2024. This poignant coming-of-age story explores themes of family estrangement, grief, healing, and the rediscovery of love. Published by Vanguard Press, an imprint of Pegasus Elliot MacKenzie Publishers, Flowers for Papa is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.



August Johnson’s childhood was filled with quiet moments—many of them spent in his favorite penguin pajamas—until tragedy struck after his sixth birthday, with the sudden death of one of his fathers. At just twelve years old, August is sent away to live with his Great Aunt Myrtle, severing ties with his surviving father. For six years, he buries his memories and the pain of his loss.

But when an unmarked letter arrives, everything changes. August learns his father is gravely ill and requesting to see him. Setting out on an emotional journey back home, August faces the ghosts of his past, unravels the mystery surrounding his father's death, and begins the slow, complicated process of reconciliation. With the help of a spirited passenger, August confronts the buried truths of his childhood in a heartfelt exploration of love, forgiveness, and healing.



Flowers for Papa reminds us that the journey toward healing often starts by confronting the past and finding our way back to those we love.



About the Author

Margaret Beaver is a rising voice in literature, bringing advocacy and activism to the forefront through her award-winning work. A design student and mental health advocate, Margaret champions equality and inclusivity in her storytelling. Her work sheds light on topics such as family estrangement, abusive authority, mental illness, and LGBTQIA+ issues, creating narratives that resonate with readers from all walks of life.



Margaret’s previous works include Inkwells (2022) and Seasons: August’s Collection (2024). In recognition of her impactful writing, she has received multiple accolades, including the Donna Lynn Quille Award for Best Advocacy Prose and Topical Winner honors from the Live Poets Society of New Jersey.





MENAFN31102024006887014834ID1108836397