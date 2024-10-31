AVEVA joins ADIPEC 2024 to showcase how digitalisation, including the power of AI, is key to accelerating the decarbonisation of the energy sector

(MENAFN- Abed Communications) AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software driving digital transformation and sustainability, will advocate for radical collaboration at ADIPEC 2024, one of the world's largest and most influential events dedicated to the global energy industry. AVEVA will spotlight digital solutions infused with cutting-edge technology that enable energy companies to create real and sustainable impact.

AVEVA’s delegation at ADIPEC 2024 will be led by Rob McGreevy, Chief Product Officer, and Sue Quense, Chief Commercial Officer.

“Working closely with the energy industry, AVEVA is pushing beyond the traditional boundaries to solve one of the biggest challenges of our time: the energy transition. AVEVA’s entire portfolio supports three strategic steps to tackle this challenge: tripling the production of renewable energy, doubling productivity through efficiency gains, and decarbonizing” says Rob McGreevy, CPO, AVEVA.

“Accelerating innovations to foster the energy transition and drive measurable emission reductions, including for traditionally carbon-intensive industries, is what radical collaboration is about” says Sue Quense, CCO, AVEVA.

At ADIPEC, AVEVA will demonstrate how the company uses technology and key alliances with partners such as Schneider and Microsoft to contribute to a more sustainable energy industry.





