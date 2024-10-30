Inclusive Travel Principles For Vacation Rental Hosts

(MENAFN- 3BL) Tim Rosolio

Travel unites people across cultures, fostering a global sense of community. Yet systemic barriers and discriminatory practices continue to tarnish these experiences for many underserved travelers. As the percentage of underrepresented populations continues to grow, embracing inclusivity is more than just a moral imperative - it's essential for conducting business.

The Journeys for All: An Expedia Group Study on Inclusion in report offers insight into the experiences and challenges faced by travelers from underrepresented communities, including Black, Latino, and LGBTQIA+ individuals and those with disabilities, revealing that two in five (40%) underserved travelers feel limited by their identity when selecting destinations or activities.*

Read on for inclusive travel insights and proactive steps you can take as a vacation rental host to create more welcoming experiences for all guests and drive success for your business.

Inclusion fuels business growth

Underserved travelers currently make up a large share of the global travel market. And by 2040, the underserved population in the United States is projected to grow significantly,** showing that these underrepresented communities will continue to increase both in size and buying power. The travel industry is not keeping pace with this growth, and it's affecting the experiences of underserved travelers.

This gap, however, presents a valuable opportunity for vacation rental hosts. By proactively embracing inclusive travel practices, you can better meet the needs of marginalized travelers and drive success for your business. Creating a more welcoming experience for guests will allow you to tap into this expanding market, build loyalty, and help you stand out as a host to a diverse set of travelers. The result: Improved guest experiences, repeat bookings, and a solid foundation for long-term business growth.

Alleviate concerns during the research and booking process

While both the general population and underserved travelers spend an average of nine hours on travel research and planning, the latter spend, on average, an additional five hours ensuring their destinations and accommodations are not only appealing but also safe and welcoming to all.

Underrepresented populations place more importance and trust in the travel experiences of those who come from similar backgrounds than the general population, looking for reviews and recommendations from those who share their identity. Access to relatable and relevant content is critical when it comes to making travel decisions; this includes reviews and language options, as well as search features like advanced accessibility filters.

Trusted sources during trip planning

Underserved travelers value reviews and recommendations from individuals who share their identity.

61% of Black and Latino travelers prioritize reviews from people with similar backgrounds.

55% of LGBTQIA+ travelers consider it important to receive reviews and recommendations from those who share their identity.

46% of travelers with disabilities seek out reviews and recommendations from people in their community.

ACTIONABLE TIPS

Help underserved travelers feel more confident booking with you



Make sure your property appears in advanced filters for accessibility features so guests can quickly identify your property based on their needs and preferences.

Offer multiple language options to help travelers navigate your listing. Actively solicit reviews from your past guests to feature a diverse range of traveler experiences.

Eliminate potential biases from the booking process by turning on Instant Booking, which automatically approves booking requests upon receipt. Read this blog post to learn more about how Instant Booking works.

Set up Instant Booking

Outfit your property to welcome all travelers

More than half (52%) of underserved travelers say their identity impacts where they stay. For many of these travelers, it's more than simply finding a comfortable home, but finding a property where their identity will be respected and their unique needs acknowledged.

ACTIONABLE TIPS

Ensure all guests feel welcome and accommodated at your property



Offer and maintain accessibility features on your property - installing ramps, handrails in showers, and other adaptive features to accommodate guests with disabilities and encourage them to book your property.

Welcome service animals for guests who rely on their animal companions for support during their stay. Consider offering a thoughtfully curated welcome guide that highlights local attractions, restaurants, and activities that cater to a diverse range of interests and identities, allowing guests to explore the area with confidence.

Create a welcome guide

Actively promote diversity and inclusion to connect with underserved travelers

For underserved travelers, their identities can tangibly impact their travel choices. Underserved travelers prefer to book with businesses that champion diversity and inclusion.

71% of underserved travelers state a preference for brands that support diversity and inclusion initiatives, compared to 62% of the general population.

ACTIONABLE TIPS

Consistently show your commitment to diversity across all consumer touchpoints

All Vrbo hosts should familiarize themselves with our guidelines on discrimination, harassment, and inclusion, which are the foundation for fostering a fair and welcoming marketplace for all guests.

It's also important to examine every consumer touchpoint of your vacation rental business - such as your property listings, amenities, and accessibility features- and ensure they consistently reflect your commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Look closely at the words used across all your listings and marketing materials - is your language inclusive, welcoming, and respectful? When mentioning accessible features, make sure to use positive language rather than descriptions that emphasize limitations. For example, instead of saying your property features“toilets for the disabled,” you can say you offer“accessible toilets.”

Thoughtful adjustments like this can go a long way with underrepresented travelers and show that you're committed to creating an inclusive environment for guests.

Update property listing

Research & Insights

Dive deeper into the data

Learn more about underserved travelers and the steps you can take to ensure the success of your vacation rental business.

Download the report

Tim Rosolio

Vice President of Partner Success, Vacation Rentals, Expedia Group

Tim Rosolio has a comprehensive end-to-end view of the short-term rental business. He is a subject matter expert in vacation rentals, and his leadership and involvement include working on a number of key projects and initiatives at Vrbo such as our monetization strategy, VR competitiveness, acquisition, readiness, and the Fast Start program.

In addition to his eight years of experience in the vacation rentals line of business, Tim understands what our Vrbo hosts need because he is one! Prior to being VP of Partner Success, he worked on the Expedia for Business Strategy & Transformation team.

* All on-page data, except where noted, sourced from: Expedia Group, Journeys for All, Experiences of Underserved Travelers in the United States, August 2024

** United States Census Bureau, 2023 Population Projections for the Nation