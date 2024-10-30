Apes Hill Barbados Champions Sustainability At Luxury Resort Residential Property

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





The 18-hole course at Apes Hill Barbados is complemented by restaurants, luxury homesites, rental villas, a 9-hole short course, a bonus 19th hole, and much more.

ST. JAMES, Barbados, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury resorts and real estate communities are stepping up their commitment to sustainability, aiming not only to offer world-class facilities but also to protect the environment and contribute to the well-being of surrounding ecosystems. A key marker of this dedication is certification by organizations such as Audubon International, which provides rigorous environmental standards for golf courses and resorts.

Apes Hill in Saint James, Barbados, is leading the way in eco-friendly practices while offering unforgettable experiences. The blossoming resort and residential community is designed with sustainability at its core, ensuring that gardens, golf, real estate, and luxury lifestyle can thrive without harming the local environment.

Sustainability is a way of life at Apes Hill. With 60 acres dedicated to farming livestock, 40 beehives, vegetable gardens, and 17 acres for fruit trees, it is committed to preserving biodiversity. Planting passion fruit, lime trees, and other local trees helps reinforce a vibrant ecosystem. An abundant garden provides many items used in the first-class cuisine served at Apes Hill.

Apes Hill rests along the Barbados Ridge Accretionary Prism, an underwater mountain range that stretches from Trinidad to Puerto Rico. This geological wonder, one few exposed accretionary prisms on Earth, unveils a world of unparalleled vistas and a rich tapestry of natural history.

Sustainability and Environmental Practices:



Water Conservation : Apes Hill takes advantage of advanced water management techniques, including an efficient irrigation system that significantly reduces water consumption on its golf course. Rainwater is also harvested and reused for landscaping via a reservoir that holds up to 58 million gallons and is used to help fully irrigate the resort.

Native Vegetation and Biodiversity : The resort actively protects the surrounding tropical forests, preserving native flora and fauna. It has reintroduced native plants to enhance local biodiversity, creating a haven for birds, bees, and butterflies.

Eco-Friendly Turf : Their golf course uses drought-resistant grasses to minimize water and chemical use. This aligns with their goal of reducing chemical runoff and promoting a healthy ecosystem around the resort. Wildlife Habitat Creation : Apes Hill has dedicated areas within the resort to fostering wildlife, particularly birds, which thrive in the carefully maintained natural surroundings.

This holistic approach has earned Apes Hill its recognition as a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary, cementing its status as one of the Caribbean's top sustainable golf resorts.

