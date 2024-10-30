ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
JERICHO, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ ) (the "Company"), the financial holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association ("Esquire Bank" or the "Bank"), today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, payable on December 2, 2024, to each stockholder of record on November 15, 2024.
Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with one branch office in Jericho, New York and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, is a full-service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the litigation industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan area. The Bank offers tailored financial and payment processing solutions to the litigation community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible payment processing solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit .
