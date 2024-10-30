Mayor Of Santiago De Cali, Ministry Of Environment, And One Amazon Unite To Measure COP16's Carbon Footprint

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jaime Andrés Niño, AECOM Executive Vicepresident LATAM,Rodrigo Veloso, Founder and CEO ONE Amazon,Sergio Diaz-Granados Executive President of CAF, Alicia Montalvo, Climate action and positive biodiversity manager CAF

Cali, the of Environment, ONE and AECOM join forces for a sustainable COP16.

CALI, COLOMBIA, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- To ensure that COP16 is a sustainable event consistent with its purpose, the Mayor's Office of Santiago de Cali and the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development have formed an alliance with ONE and AECOM. Together, they have developed a comprehensive sustainability strategy for the event, focusing on measuring the carbon footprint, actions to reduce emissions during the conference, and recommendations for offsetting the generated footprint.This carbon footprint measurement will be made possible through financial support from ONE Amazon, in collaboration with experts in large-scale events and such measurements, like AECOM, which handled the carbon footprint measurement and compensation for the previous COP28 and drives innovative actions to tackle global environmental challenges with sustainable solutions.“To ensure that COP16 meets high international and environmental standards, we have received financial and technical support from ONE Amazon. This alliance aims to enhance the sustainability of the conference and contribute to the city's decarbonization goal on the path to a Sustainable Cali,” said Alejandro Eder, Mayor of Cali.This comprehensive commitment is designed to involve all stakeholders, fostering collective action that drives real and measurable change for the city and the country.“The strategy will include a framework of guidelines for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, ensuring that COP16 not only meets UN requirements but also serves as a model for future large-scale events in the city,” noted Mauricio Mira, director of the Administrative Department of Environmental Management (DAGMA). Achieving this objective requires coordinated efforts not only in organizing the conference but also with key logistics players such as air and ground transportation, accommodations, restaurants, and more.ONE Amazon, through its partner AECOM, is working closely with the Mayor's Office of Santiago de Cali, DAGMA, the National Government, and other key stakeholders to ensure that every aspect of the conference, from logistics to waste management, is handled sustainably.ONE Amazon press contact: ...

