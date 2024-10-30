Century Communities Reveals New Homes Now Selling In Olympia, WA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Two-story floor plans now available at Pattison Place from the top U.S. builder

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS )-a top national homebuilder, leader in home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek-announced that new homes are now selling at Pattison Place, the company's new community in Olympia, Washington. Priced from the mid $500s, Pattison Place features a lineup of modern single-family homes with premium features and a desirable location near the southern tip of the Puget Sound.

"With limited homesites, there's no better time for Olympia buyers to take advantage of the opportunity to own a beautifully crafted new home at this exceptional location," said Division President Mick Cermak. "With spacious floor plans, premium finishes, and quick access to downtown Olympia, Pattison Place has something for everyone."

MORE ABOUT PATTISON PLACE

Now selling from the mid $500s





Two-story single-family homes

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

1,959 to 2,745 square feet

Features include quartz countertops, front and backyard landscaping, luxury vinyl plank flooring, large kitchen islands, and elegantly designed primary suites with bathrooms and walk-in closets Conveniently located just three miles from downtown Olympia

Location:

Pattison Street & 8th Avenue

Olympia, WA 98506

425.275.5343

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Washington

How it works:

Shop homes atCenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract viaDocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-consecutively awarded for a second year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

