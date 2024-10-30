GE HealthCare, Ascend Solutions, and Meena Health partner to advance patient-centric care in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- BCW Global)

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; October 28, 2024: GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), a leading global medical technology and digital solutions innovator, has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Meena Health, a leading comprehensive care institution in Saudi Arabia, and Ascend Solutions, GE HealthCare’s distribution arm, to bring the latest in diagnostic imaging technology and elevate the standard of care across Saudi Arabia.



Announced at the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh, this landmark partnership unites leaders in healthcare technology, delivery, and services to transform patient care and advance the Kingdom's Vision 2030 healthcare goals. The long-term collaboration leverages the combined expertise of all three organizations and will provide Meena Health's expanding network of clinics with cutting-edge diagnostic imaging technology from GE HealthCare, supported by Ascend Solutions’ seamless operations network and implementation expertise.



Over the next five years, Meena Health will build and operate multiple clinics across the Kingdom, implement robust asset management strategies in collaboration with its partners to ensure the long-term sustainability and efficiency of these diagnostic imaging centers, and integrate innovative virtual care operations, allowing for remote consultations and follow-up care.



This collaboration will ensure patients across the Kingdom have access to GEHC’s latest diagnostic imaging technologies, supported by Ascend's holistic solutions to optimize healthcare operations. Meena Health, a pioneer in integrated primary care, will seamlessly integrate these advancements into its patient-centric model, further elevating the standard of care delivered across its facilities.



Mohannad Alsaab the CEO of Meena, said: “We are excited to partner with GE HealthCare and their distribution arm Ascend Solutions to further enhance our cutting-edge primary healthcare offerings to our patients across the Kingdom. At Meena Health we take great pride in prioritizing our patients above all, and we look forward to integrating the latest in diagnostic imaging technology to make excellent healthcare solutions accessible for all.”



Mohamed Mady the CCO of Ascend, commented: “Our partnership is aimed at revolutionizing healthcare delivery through cutting-edge technologies and expert leadership training. By integrating advanced command centers and innovative solutions, this collaboration will enhance operational efficiency and patient care. Together, we will empower healthcare providers with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the complexities of modern healthcare, ensuring the highest standards of patients experience and outcomes. Our shared commitment to excellence will drive transformative change in the industry, setting a new benchmark for best-in-class healthcare solutions.”







Mohammad Elkhoury, General Manager for GE HealthCare for Middle East, added: "This partnership is a testament to GE HealthCare's commitment to advancing Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 healthcare goals. By uniting our cutting-edge imaging technology with Ascend’s local capabilities and Meena Health's comprehensive and patient-centric approach, our shared goal is to deliver a new model for healthcare excellence and elevate the standard of care for patients across the Kingdom.”



The collaboration among the three entities extends beyond infrastructure and technology solutions, with the partners committing to actively develop leadership programs to equip a new generation of healthcare professionals with essential skills for world-class care delivery.





MENAFN30102024005161011692ID1108834043