KRAFTON India’s ‘DoomTroopers’ BGMI Campaign Celebrates Camaraderie and Togetherness this Diwali

(MENAFN- Edelman) Bengaluru, October 30th, 2024: KRAFTON India has launched the heartwarming "DoomTroopers" campaign for BATLLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), celebrating the spirit of camaraderie and togetherness among gamers across India this Diwali. Produced by Films Rajendraa, "DoomTroopers" campaign tells the story of a squad’s journey, reflecting the camaraderie that many BGMI players experience. Running over 24 minutes, the campaign features one of the longest pieces of content ever created in Indian advertising history and stands out for its powerful message of resilience, love, and empathy.



The film follows a group of young players from different parts of the country who come together as a squad in BGMI, calling themselves the ‘DoomTroopers’. What begins as regular late-night gaming session evolves into a deep friendship that extends beyond the game. When one squad member unexpectedly misses their usual game, the others grow concerned and set out on a mission to find him. Meeting in person for the first time, they bond over shared real-life struggles during their journey to find their friend.

Set against the backdrop of Diwali, a festival that celebrates family and friendships, the campaign highlights how these in-game relationships transcend the screen, fostering real-world connections and support.



Srinjoy Das, Associate Director and Lead - Marketing, KRAFTON India, said, “We get regular questions on what makes BGMI such a loved game across the country. Through this film, we attempted to answer that - its the sense of belonging you get in your squad. We had a live screening with a popular BGMI YouTuber and the comments really melted our hearts. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali from all of us here at KRAFTON, we would love our fans to watch it and tell us if it reminds you of the first time you met your squad in real life”

Through this campaign, BGMI shines a spotlight on the emotional connections players share, reminding us that winning the game is important, but standing by each other—both in the game and in life—is what truly matters. It also gives a chance to the players to meet their real-life squads by participating in a contest making it an experience that is truly treasured by them. Players have to watch the video and comment about heart-warming moments of their squads. BGMI will sponsor a fully paid trip for four such squads across the country.





