Kemsolid BY KEMROC Unveils Innovative Soil Improvement Solutions, Shaping a Sustainable Future for Construction in the UAE

(MENAFN- Influence Communications) United Arab Emirates, October, 28, 2024 – Kemsolid BY KEMROC, a leading German brand in innovative rock cutting technology, is proud to announce the launch of two new models specifically engineered for railway and specialized foundation projects, focusing on shoring, sealing, separation, stabilization for high-speed applications, and the construction of retaining walls: ‘KSI Twin 16000’ equipped with 2 blades, and the ‘KSI Hydra’ equipped with advanced four-blades.

Building on this achievement, Kemsolid will present these groundbreaking models at the IGIC exhibition in the UAE on October 30-31, 2024, at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, where potential customers are invited to connect with the team and discover how these innovations can elevate their construction projects.

With extensive expertise in rock cutting, Kemsolid developed a unique soil stabilization process using its KSI excavator attachment, which injects and mixes concrete suspension into non-load-bearing soils to create a homogeneous, frost-resistant soil-cement structure. The new KSI models enhance this capability, while Kemsolid’s Trench Soil Mixing ‘TSM’ technology offers a modern alternative for shoring, sealing, and stabilizing soil, ensuring greater efficiency and reliability in soil improvement.

Alongside its global reach, Kemsolid has established a strong presence in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and other regional countries, with offices around the world distributing Kemsolid's services tailored to meet specific market demands. The introduction of Kemsolid TSM technology is set to revolutionize soil stabilization and enhancement methods, improving construction efficiency in the UAE and Saudi Arabia while supporting the sustainable development goals of both countries.

In that regard, Mr. Gerd Maitschke, Global Business Development at Kemsolid, stated, “The introduction of these new models marks a significant step forward for the region, as Kemsolid delivers a powerful combination of speed and cost-efficiency for foundation and soil improvement projects with production rates of 1,000 to 1,200 sqm per shift—four times faster than traditional methods—making this launch a smart investment that offers streamlined project execution, cost reductions, and uncompromised quality."

Additionally, Mr. Klaus Ertmer, Managing Director of Kemsolid & KEMROC, said, "With over 25 years of experience in developing cutting-edge excavator attachments, we are proud to introduce the ‘KSI Twin 16000’ and the ‘KSI Hydra’ models. Our deep understanding of the market's needs has allowed us to design innovative attachments that enhance the versatility of excavators and address the specific challenges faced by the construction industry. These models reflect our long-standing commitment to providing solutions that meet the evolving demands of our customers and the industry as a whole."

It is worth mentioning that Kemsolid has successfully completed numerous projects worldwide, including a recent one in Bay Minnette, Alabama. In this project, the Kemsolid KSI 12000, installed on a Hitachi excavator, was utilized for constructing soil-mixed walls for shoring with steel beams. The project involved building walls at various depths, ranging from 7 to 13 meters, in sandy and clay soils, covering approximately 29,000 square meters. This is just one example of the 40 solutions Kemsolid has delivered to major players in the foundation construction sector across countries like Japan, the USA, Egypt, Germany, Austria, Bulgaria, Poland, and Singapore.







