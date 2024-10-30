Getac Integrates Sony Semiconductor Solutions' SORPLASTM Environmentally Conscious Plastic Into Its Range Of Premium Rugged Products

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
News in brief:
Getac aims to take a new step towards a sustainable world by adopting SORPLASTM from Sony Semiconductor Solutions (SSS) in its premium rugged products, beginning with the recently launched S510 rugged laptop and K120 fully rugged tablet.
SORPLAS
is an environmentally conscious plastic developed and provided by SSS, which can achieve up to 99% utilization rate of recycled materials.
The announcement reaffirms
Getac's collaboration with SSS to delivering long-term sustainability in the technology manufacturing industry.
IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Getac Technology Corporation
(Getac)
today announced
a new step towards a sustainable world by adopting SSS' innovative SORPLAS into its range of premium rugged laptops and tablets. The announcement reaffirms both companies' collaboration to utilizing
environmentally conscious materials
and developing products that create a more sustainable future for all.
Continue Reading
Getac takes a new step towards a sustainable world by adopting SORPLASTM from Sony Semiconductor Solutions (SSS) in its premium rugged products, including the Getac S510 and K120.
SORPLAS
is an environmentally conscious plastic developed and provided by SSS, which can achieve up to 99% utilization rate of recycled materials. SORPLAS is incredibly durable, even in high-temperatures and humid environments where plastics can quickly deteriorate, and it also gives consideration to aesthetics. Thanks to the above-mentioned high-quality standards and environmental friendliness, SORPLAS is used in Sony
Group's products, as well as outside Sony Group companies.
In addition, compared to virgin flame-retardant polycarbonate resin, the amount of CO2 emitted during SORPLAS production is significantly reduced, and it has been technically confirmed that its properties can be maintained even after repeated recycling. As a result, its adoption can greatly reduce the environmental impact of technology manufacturing in the future.
Getac's goal is to harness technology wherever possible to fulfill its commitment to the environment. A key part of this has been steadily increasing the use of PCR
(Post-Consumer Recycled)
materials during the development phase of new products. The first integration of SORPLAS
into its premium range of products came with the launch of the S510 , the world's first AI-ready rugged laptop, followed by the highly versatile next generation K120
fully rugged tablet. The successful adoption of PCR materials underscores Getac's dedication to delivering environmentally friendly products while maintaining the high levels of reliability and performance demanded by customers across the rugged industries.
"The technology industry has a collective responsibility to protect our planet for future generations," says Eita Yanagisawa, Senior General Manager of Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation. "SORPLAS
embodies our commitment to fulfilling this responsibility, utilizing cutting-edge recycling technology to achieve an exceptionally high utilization rate of recycled materials. It
is already used extensively in Sony
Group's products,
and we're excited to bring it to a wider audience through partnerships with other environmentally conscious companies like Getac."
"Getac is firmly committed to creating a more sustainable future through environmentally responsible design and manufacturing, and we actively pursue innovation that enables us to achieve our goal," says Mike McMahon, President, Getac North America. "Implementing SORPLAS into our rugged devices is the latest step on this path and we look forward to working closely with Sony Semiconductor Solutions to bring it to more of our products and solutions going forward, helping to safeguard the future of our planet for future generations."
About Getac
Getac Technology Corporation
is a global leader
in rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's
solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments.
Today, Getac serves customers in over
100
countries spanning defence, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. For more information, visit:
. Participate in
the
Getac Industry blog
or follow the company on
LinkedIn
and
YouTube .
Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
©2024 Getac Technology Corporation.
"SORPLAS" is a trademark of Sony Group Corporation.
SOURCE Getac
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN30102024003732001241ID1108833653
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.