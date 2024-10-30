(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of its military efforts, Ukraine is set to conscript an additional 160,000 over the next three months, according to statements from lawmakers and various sources. This move comes as the country grapples with severe manpower shortages, following substantial losses in its ongoing conflict with Russia.



During a parliamentary session, Ukrainian lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko revealed that approximately 1.05 million citizens have already been drafted into the since the conflict intensified in February 2022. He stated that the goal of this latest conscription effort is to bolster military units to achieve up to 85% personnel capacity. This information was supported by Alexander Litvinenko, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.



Shortly after Goncharenko’s remarks, AFP reported that the recruitment of these additional troops is expected to take place over the next three months, citing an unnamed security source.



At the beginning of 2022, the Ukrainian Armed Forces had around 250,000 active-duty personnel. This number rapidly increased following President Volodymyr Zelensky's call for reservists to return to service and his subsequent ban on draft-age men leaving the country.



In response to the mounting casualties on the battlefield, Kiev has adjusted its mobilization policies. This spring, the draft age was lowered from 27 to 25, and the requirements for conscription have been tightened significantly. Potential recruits are now required to report to conscription offices for “data validation,” a process that often leads to immediate enlistment and deployment to the front lines.



Reports and videos circulating online depict recruitment officers attempting to apprehend eligible men in public spaces, with some incidents escalating into violent confrontations. These developments illustrate the lengths to which the Ukrainian government is going to sustain its military efforts amid ongoing challenges.

