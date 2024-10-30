Preferred Hotels & Resorts Expands Global Portfolio With 24 New Member Properties

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In Q3 2024, the independent hotel brand enhances its offerings across 14 countries from the magnificent Cote D'Azur coastline to a timeless escape in a creative village in central London

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts , the world's largest independent hotel brand, is pleased to announce the addition of 24 new member properties to its global portfolio between July 1 and September 30, 2024. To celebrate, I Prefer Hotel Rewards members can earn 2,500 bonus points on eligible stays at any of these participating locations for a limited time. Ranging from a modern oasis set in the vibrant metropolis of Shanghai to a private bungalow sanctuary above the Caribbean Sea, each of these unique properties offers travelers an opportunity to immerse themselves in stunning landscapes, reconnect with local cultures and create unforgettable experiences, with highlights including.



AJWA Cappadocia ( Ürgüp , Turkey ) – Legend Collection : A tranquil haven, AJWA Cappadocia is located in the small village of Mustafapasa, in the heart of central Turkey. Designed in harmony with the region's stunning natural landscapes and rich historical heritage, the hotel comprises 62 elegant guestrooms and cave suites featuring architecture inspired by the Ottoman and Seljuk empires. The 90 acres of land occupied by expansive gardens delight travelers with a sea of lush greenery and vibrant blooms – and promote sustainability, cultivating over 15 varieties of fruit and herbs utilized within diverse culinary offerings. Additional highlights include an on-site zoo, the hammam or Turkish bath at Afiya Spa and artisanal workshops dedicated to traditional Anatolian skills.



Dusit Thani Bangkok (Bangkok, Thailand) – Lifestyle Collection : Reopened in September 2024 following a captivating transformation, the iconic Dusit Thani Bangkok honors its 50-year legacy as a true representation of Thai hospitality by marrying rich cultural and architectural heritage with modern elegance. The luxurious sanctuary is centrally located amid the liveliness of downtown Bangkok, extending 257 guestrooms that boast breathtaking views of Lumpini Park through floor-to-ceiling windows. Committed to innovation in service and design, the hotel will continue to unveil developments including new dining venues and a luxurious spa designed to elevate the guest experience.



Grand Hotel Courmayeur Mont Blanc (Courmayeur, Italy ) – L.V.X. Collection : Nestled in the Aosta Valley, at the foot of Mont Blanc in northwestern Italy, Grand Hotel Courmayeur Mont Blanc is an ideal mountain retreat featuring a range of thrilling on-site activities for every season. With its combination of contemporary architectural elegance, luxury comfort, and picturesque Alp views, guests will enjoy 72 modern guestrooms and suites and a range of elevated amenities, including two dining venues and a 5,000-square-foot spa featuring an indoor heated pool, a sauna, Turkish bath, private spa, and a gym.



Mukul Resort (Tola, Nicaragua) – L.V.X. Collection : Mukul, meaning "secret," is a hidden oasis on Nicaragua's Emerald Coast, surrounded by crystal-clear waters, pristine beaches, and lush tropical forests. Seamlessly blending into the landscape, this luxurious boutique retreat of 37 accommodations including tree suites, beach villas, and spacious residences with private pools offers an intimate experience. Nicaraguan culture is intricately woven into the property's design, through colonial-style architecture, high ceilings and elegant details. Guests have direct access to the serene beachfront with a world-class surf break, can indulge in the award-winning Spa Mukul, and enjoy scenic hiking trails or a challenging 18-hole golf course, all amidst stunning coastal vistas.



Palafitos Overwater Bungalows (Playa del Carmen, Mexico) – L.V.X. Collection : Stretching out from the world-renowned Maroma Beach shoreline and floating above turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea, this all-inclusive, adults-only retreat boasts 31 private bungalows. Equipped with a private infinity pool, outdoor shower, glass-bottom floors, and sophisticated organic design, Palafitos Overwater Bungalows is designed to immerse guests in the beauty and tranquility of the surrounding ocean. Additional highlights include an exclusive glass-floor restaurant serving ocean-inspired fare, a robust wellness program featuring traditional Mayan herbal practices, and a range of available activities to explore, including scuba diving sessions, catamaran rides, and cooking lessons.

Sands Suites Resort & Spa (Black River, Mauritius) – Lifestyle Collection : Situated off the eastern coast of Africa, this resort is the quintessential romantic escape on the tropical island of Mauritius. Extending to 91 spacious suites with elegant décor and sea-facing balconies, Sands Suites Resort & Spa offers unique picturesque views, featuring Tamarin Mountain, Le Morne and the lagoon at Tamarin Bay. Well-equipped for active travelers, the resort offers a wide range of activities, from outdoor fitness classes and spa treatments to sports like tennis and kayaking, along with on-site amenities such as three unique eateries, a shimmering infinity pool, and a lively bar.



“We are pleased to introduce this outstanding group of 24 new members to our global portfolio of luxury independent properties,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotels & Resorts.“Expanding the diversity of our global collection, each of these exciting new additions – spanning 14 countries in destinations ranging from the unspoiled shores of Nicaragua's Emerald Coast to the bustling city streets of Bangkok – delivers on our unwavering commitment to provide distinctive, meaningful experiences to our loyal guests in some of the world's most extraordinary destinations.”

Other member properties to have joined Preferred Hotels & Resorts' global portfolio from July 1 through September 30, 2024, include:



Al Habtoor Palace (United Arab Emirates) – Legend Collection

Bahia Hotel & Beach House (Cabo San Lucas, Mexico) – Lifestyle Collection

Castello Dal Pozzo Resort (Piemonte, Italy) – Lifestyle Collection

Finch Hattons Luxury Safari Camp (Tsavo West National Park, Kenya) – Legend Collection

Fontsanta Hotel Thermal Spa & Wellness (Mallorca, Spain) – L.V.X. Collection

Generations Riviera Maya (Playa del Carmen, Mexico) – Lifestyle Collection

Hotel Number Nine (Florence, Italy) – Lifestyle Collection

Kinwani House (Rishikesh, India) – Lifestyle Collection

Masion Albar Le Victoria (Nice, France) – L.V.X. Collection

Peter Island Resort (Peter Island, British Virgin Islands) – Legend Collection

Pleta De Mar Luxury By Nature (Mallorca, Spain) – L.V.X. Collection

Primus Residence Shanghai Hongqiao (Qingpu Qu, China) – Preferred Residences

The Leela Gandhinagar (Gandhinagar, India) – L.V.X. Collection

The Newman (London, United Kingdom) – Legend Collection

The Resort Mumbai (Mumbai, India) – Lifestyle Collection

The Visions Resort and Spa (Davenport, Florida) – Lifestyle Collection; Preferred Residences

Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge (Tucson, Arizona) – Lifestyle Collection Virgin Hotels London Shoreditch (London, United Kingdom) – L.V.X. Collection

