Cytovale's Sepsis Solution Now Available Across Franciscan Missionaries Of Our Lady Health System In Louisiana And Mississippi

Expansion comes after IntelliSep®

helped reduce the risk-adjusted sepsis mortality by 30% in first hospital deployment

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytovale ® , a commercial-stage medical diagnostics company focused on advancing early detection technologies to diagnose fast-moving and immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady (FMOL) System has expanded access to the IntelliSep®

rapid sepsis detection for patients at St. Dominic's Hospital

in Jackson, Miss.; St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, La.; and Our Lady of Lourdes Health , in Acadiana, La.

"After years of research at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center (OLOLRMC), we are excited to be the first health system in the country to bring the IntelliSep diagnostic to our emergency departments across every market we serve," said E.J. Kuiper, President and CEO of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health. "This groundbreaking advancement underscores our commitment to pioneering innovative healthcare solutions and improving patient outcomes. Together, we are setting a new standard in early sepsis detection, ultimately saving lives and improving the quality of care we provide."

IntelliSep

is the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared cellular host diagnostic indicated for use in the emergency department (ED), where over 80% of sepsis cases present .

The FMOL Health System was the first in the nation to deploy the technology last August at

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, La., the busiest emergency department in Louisiana. Over the last year, the hospital reported marked improvements in patient care and outcomes , including:



Lives saved: Reduced the overall risk-adjusted mortality index by 30% for sepsis patients.

Faster triage: Patients deemed at risk for sepsis were triaged more quickly from the ED and treated 60 to 70 minutes faster.

Less time in the hospital: Patients tested with IntelliSep, who were subsequently admitted, spent 1.28 fewer days in the hospital.

Cost savings: Hospital realized an average of $1,429 savings per patient tested. Reduced blood cultures:

Blood culture utilization was reduced by approximately 30% post implementation of IntelliSep, decreasing monthly blood culture counts by 200 to 300. This translated into 23 to 30 hours of nursing time saved per month, which could be reallocated to bedside patient care.

The IntelliSep test exemplifies the health system's commitment to delivering high-quality, efficient care by enabling early and accurate detection of sepsis. After demonstrating these strong care improvements at OLOLRMC, the health system is now announcing expanded access to the technology to communities across Louisiana and Mississippi.

"Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System has been a key partner in developing ED protocols for IntelliSep and their continued investment in this life-saving technology demonstrates their commitment to offering the highest level of patient care across their health system," said Ajay Shah, CEO of Cytovale.

About Cytovale®

Cytovale is committed to improving patient care by pioneering early detection technologies that assess immune activation to accelerate the time it takes to get from triage to life-saving therapies. Cytovale's U.S. Food and Drug Administration-cleared rapid sepsis diagnostic, IntelliSep®, leverages machine learning and advanced microfluidics to provide Emergency Department clinicians with an objective and highly sensitive early detection tool for sepsis. IntelliSep measures the dysregulated immune system response to infection that would indicate sepsis and generates results in about eight minutes using a standard blood draw. Cytovale is based in San Francisco and venture-backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Sands Capital and Global Health Investment Corporation (GHIC). For more information, visit and follow Cytovale on LinkedIn and X .

