International skydiving festival starts in Egypt for 3 days

(MENAFN) The seventh edition of Egypt's "Jump Like a Pharaoh" air sports festival commenced on Tuesday, attracting approximately 200 skydivers from various countries for the three-day event. This year's festival kicked off with an impressive display as 100 skydivers leaped from C-130 aircraft supplied by the Egyptian Armed Forces. The skydivers made a dramatic landing at the base of the Pyramid of Khafre in Giza, situated near Cairo, offering a breathtaking backdrop for the event.



Youssef Medhat, a officer with the organizing company Skydive Egypt, highlighted the participation of many professional skydivers from around the globe, emphasizing the unique experience of flying over the ancient pyramids. He noted that one of the festival's primary goals is to enhance Egyptian tourism, while also promoting the sport of skydiving to a broader audience. The event aims to draw attention to Egypt's rich history and culture, all while providing an exhilarating experience for participants and spectators alike.



According to Medhat, the festival has successfully increased interest in skydiving within Egypt, evidenced by the growing number of local enthusiasts eager to either participate in the event or learn the sport. This enthusiasm reflects a positive trend for the skydiving community in the country, showcasing the event's role in fostering a vibrant recreational culture.



Among the participants was Chris Whitley, a professional skydiver from Virginia, who traveled to Cairo specifically for the festival. "This is my fifth time jumping over the pyramids... the experience is amazing," Whitley remarked, underscoring the allure and excitement that the festival brings to both local and international skydivers. As the event unfolds, it promises to be a thrilling showcase of athleticism and an opportunity to celebrate the historical significance of Egypt's ancient monuments.

