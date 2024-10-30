Industry Ministry Supports Consulting Sector Growth With Export Initiative

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 30 (Petra) -- Some 30 consulting firms have successfully tapped into and technical assistance through the first phase of the "Consultation" program, aimed at boosting exports in the consulting services sector, said Secretary-General of the of Industry, Trade, and Dana Zoubi.This program, which unfolds over three phases, is a vital part of the National Export Strategy aligned with the Economic Modernization Vision for 2023–2025.In a recent meeting with Jamal Rifai, the First Vice President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), and representatives from the consulting sector, Zoubi highlighted the significance of strong public-private partnerships in achieving shared goals and advancing the economic modernization agenda.She reaffirmed the government's readiness to offer comprehensive support and to embrace initiatives that promote the growth of the consulting sector, which plays a crucial role in linking various economic areas and enhancing national economic development.The discussions also included the strategic plan for the Jordanian consulting services sector for 2024–2026, slated for launch before year's end. Participants examined the key challenges facing the sector and identified ways to optimize the use of available support.The strategic plan aims to align the sector with international best practices, enhance its competitiveness, and improve the export capabilities of Jordanian consulting services.