Kainat Ali Releases New Psychological Thriller – Set Me Ablaze

Kainat Ali’s debut novel Set Me Ablaze is an edge-of-your-seat psychological thriller that explores the dark intersections of love, obsession, and mental health. With themes of depression, anxiety, and compulsive behavior, this gripping story sheds light on the often blurred lines between reality and delusion.



Love... Madness... Obsession... How Far Would You Go to Hold On?



The story centers around Kaemon, a boy struggling with obsessive-compulsive disorder, whose life spirals out of control after falling in love with Wiona, a married woman and mother of three. When heartbreak plunges Kaemon into depression, he seeks solace from Dr. Zentha, his therapist, only to develop feelings for her, further complicating his reality.



But love is only the beginning of Kaemon's unraveling. A tragic murder—Kayden Anclove’s death while defending Zentha and Wiona—sets off a chain reaction of events involving obsession, betrayal, and blurred motives. Keaton Amuel, implicated in Kayden’s death, faces prison, where his struggle with obsessive behavior leads him into dangerous romantic entanglements with older women.



The characters’ lives intertwine with destructive intensity—romantic entanglements evolve into dangerous delusions, relationships collide, and the truth slips further away. Set Me Ablaze offers readers a mind-bending exploration of how obsession can set lives ablaze, leaving nothing but chaos in its wake.



About the Author

Kainat Ali is a passionate storyteller and a law student who debuted with Set Me Ablaze in April 2024. Her writing reflects her interest in suspense and psychological thrillers, addressing sensitive topics like mental illness, anxiety, and depression. Ali's work resonates with the complexities of the modern world and offers nuanced insights into the human psyche. Her second book, High Heels and a Tuxedo, is slated for release soon.



