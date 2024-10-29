Chilean Economy Under Pressure Despite Positive Performance As Copper Demand Weakens

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from Quasar Elizundia,Expert Research Strategist at Pepperstone.

"The Chilean peso continues to face pressures despite recent positive data, which showed a reduction in the unemployment rate to 8.7%, below the market expectations of 8.9%. The figure, corresponding to the quarter from July to September 2024, reflects a 0.2 percentage point annual decrease. However, the Chilean peso lost nearly one percent during the day, breaking the key level of 960 pesos per dollar, which could pave the way for further weakness. The early-year highs of around 990 pesos seem to be the next target for the Chilean currency.

The peso's inability to strengthen, despite better-than-expected labor data, highlights the challenges facing the Chilean economy within a challenging global context. Recent news from China, Chile's main trading partner, has also not favored the local currency. Despite the announcement of a $1.4 trillion stimulus package from Beijing, China's industrial profits dropped by 27.1%, indicating weaker copper demand-a crucial factor for the Chilean economy. This situation could continue to weigh on the Chilean peso in the coming months.

In the short term, the peso's performance could depend on the upcoming economic indicators in Chile, such as copper production, industrial output, and retail sales. Stronger data could provide some support for the currency, but the influence of external factors, like the performance of the U.S. dollar, will also be crucial. A strong labor market and steady growth in the United States could continue to strengthen the dollar, increasing pressure on the Chilean peso.

Lastly, the influence of the upcoming U.S. elections on the volatility of the Chilean peso cannot be overlooked. Uncertainty about the direction of the global economy and potential shifts in U.S. foreign policy could add further pressure on the currency. In summary, while local data offer some positive signals, external challenges remain significant for the Chilean peso.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.