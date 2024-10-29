Association Of African American Vintners And Glancy Wine Education Foundation Partner To Expand Scholarship Opportunities

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The Association of African American Vintners (AAAV) and The Glancy Wine Education Foundation are pleased to announce a collaboration designed to broaden scholarship opportunities. Starting in January 2025, the new partnership will offer AAAV members increased access to the funds necessary for advancing their professional wine education.







AAAV stands as the leading resource for promoting inclusivity within the wine industry, dedicated to providing comprehensive education, advocacy, and community support for Black vintners, wine brands, and industry professionals. As part of its mission, AAAV offers scholarships to support the next generation of leaders in the wine community.

The Glancy Wine Education Foundation is committed to assisting underserved communities through scholarships, enabling them to further their professional wine education, increase their earning potential, enhancing diversity within the wine industry. By partnering with AAAV, the Foundation will help to expand the reach and impact of its scholarship program, offering more opportunities for AAAV members to excel in their careers.

“AAAV's new partnership with the Glancy Wine Education Foundation is a significant step forward in our effort to make wine inclusive,” said Angela McCrae, Executive Director, Association of African American Vintners.“AAAV has awarded more than 100 scholarships in the last three years to a diverse group of recipients. This collaboration will further enhance our ability to support our members' educational and professional development by ensuring they can choose from a larger pool of wine certifications.”

“We share AAAV's commitment to diversity and education,” said Ana Keller, President, Glancy Wine Education Foundation.“Through this partnership, we aim to empower more individuals from underserved communities to increase their earning potential, achieve their professional goals and contribute to a more inclusive wine industry.”

The expanded scholarship opportunities provided by this partnership will enable AAAV members to access top-tier wine education programs, such as the Wine & Spirit Education Trust Levels 1, 2 and 3 qualifications, the Society of Wine Educators Certified Specialist of Wine and the Wine Scholar Guild certifications and more. These programs equip aspiring wine professionals and entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the wine industry.

About the Association of African American Vintners:

Founded in 2002, the Association of African American Vintners stands as the go-to resource for advancing equity in the wine industry. Our mission is to provide comprehensive education, advocacy, and community support not only for Black vintners but also for wine brands and industry professionals. Visit aaavintners for more information, to donate and to purchase many AAAV member wines.

About The Glancy Wine Education Foundation:

Established in 2020, The Glancy Wine Education Foundation is a registered a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, not-for-profit organization dedicated to assisting underserved and minority communities with scholarships to further their professional wine education, increase diversity, and raise earning power. The foundation has earned a Platinum Transparency certification from Candid's GuideStar Charity Ratings system and a four-star, 97% rating from Charity Navigator .

Find out more at GlancyWineEducationFoundation .

