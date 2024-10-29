G-SHOCK Adds Luxe Appeal To Its Iconic Octagonal Design With A Complete Steel Construction

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 29, 2024: G-SHOCK, the trailblazing watch brand renowned for its exceptional durability and visionary craftsmanship, is excited to announce the launch of the GM-2110D, the latest addition to its coveted G-STEEL series. This latest addition reimagines the octagonal concept of the legendary DW-5000, G-SHOCK's original masterpiece, and draws inspiration from the brand's first analog model, the AW-500. The GM-2110D collection elevates these iconic elements with an entirely stainless-steel construction, delivering a refined wrist look with textural appeal.



This sleek yet sophisticated collection is available in five chic colorways: timeless navy and silver, alongside refreshing pops of sky blue, orange, and lime green. Elevating its signature ruggedness, the GM-2110D collection showcases a luxe twist with a polished metal bezel and strap-blending elegance with G-SHOCK's legendary strength. The expertly crafted octagonal stainless-steel bezel delivers a minimalist, high-fashion design that makes a statement on any wrist. For fashion-forward individuals who crave eye-catching hues and effortless functionality, the GM-2110D is an essential addition to any watch collection. Whether you're suiting up for an elegant affair or rocking a street-style look, these timepieces transition seamlessly between high-fashion and everyday practicality.



G-Shock GM-2110 Case



One of the standout features of the GM-2110D is its ultra-slim profile. At just 11.8 mm thick, this is G-SHOCK's slimmest dual-display model ever, combining sleek aesthetics with hardcore durability thanks to its innovative glass fiber reinforced resin case.



In addition to its striking design, the GM-2110D is packed with robust features designed for everyday use. It offers 200-meter water resistance, shock resistance, and an approximate battery life of three years. The watch is equipped with world time across 31 time zones, a 1/100-second stopwatch, a countdown timer, and five daily alarms, ensuring that it meets the demands of a busy lifestyle. The high-brightness double LED light enhances visibility, making it easy to read the time even in low-light conditions.



Available in five stunning models - GM-2110D-2ADR, GM-2110D-2BDR, GM-2110D-3ADR, GM-2110D-4ADR, GM-2110D-7ADR - each piece is priced at INR 21,995. The GM-2110D collection is the perfect blend of modernized chic and absolute toughness, catering to those who demand both style and performance from their accessories. The G-SHOCK GM-2110D series is available at Casio & G-SHOCK Exclusive stores nationwide.



About G-SHOCK:



G-SHOCK, the pioneering timepiece that revolutionized the very concept of toughness.



In 1981, a daring challenge to prevailing norms ignited the genesis of G-SHOCK. Driven by Mr. Kikuo Ibe's unwavering conviction that a watch could be crafted to withstand any shocks, Project Team Tough was formed to translate this vision into reality. Over a span of approximately two years, this team meticulously developed more than 200 prototypes. Their resolute efforts culminated in the breakthrough shock-resistant yet sophisticated and streamlined architecture we know today.



Since its inception, G-SHOCK has embarked on a relentless journey of evolution, ceaselessly pursuing greater resilience and bold stylish appeal across structure, materials, and functionalities. Envisioned in 1983, G-SHOCK now stands on the cusp of its 40th Anniversary in 2023, having left an indelible mark by retailing over 100 million watches across 100 nations. Strengthened by this remarkable legacy, G-SHOCK remains resolute in its quest for enduring strength, ever ready to conquer new frontiers of toughness.





About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.:



Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.(CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world\'s leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India\'s range of products include sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators, Scientific Calculators, Label Printers and Clocks.

Company :-PR Pundit

User :- Divij Krishna

Email :...