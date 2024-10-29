Integration Of Ukraine's Defense Industry Into EU Defense Sector Aligns With Mutual Interests Kubilius

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The experience of direct investments by European countries in military production in Ukraine should be utilized to provide Ukraine with the necessary military assistance and to rapidly integrate Ukraine's defense into the EU defense sector, which aligns with the interests of both parties.

This was stated in an interview with Ukrinfor by Andrius Kubilius, a Member of the European Parliament nominated for the position of European Commissioner for Defense and Space in the new composition of the European Commission.

"As the European Commissioner, I will be responsible for the implementation of the so-called European Defense Industrial Program. The regulatory rules for this program are currently under review in the European Parliament and the EU Council. This program is not only about how to further develop the European defense industry and create new tools but also about how to accelerate the integration of the Ukrainian defense industry with the European one. This will be beneficial for both sides, allowing member states to spend the funds allocated for military assistance to Ukraine within Ukraine itself," noted the European politician.

In response to a question from an Ukrinform correspondent, he highlighted Denmark's positive experience, which has begun to invest directly in defense production at Ukrainian enterprises.

"Denmark has shown a very good example that other countries will follow. This is how we can order defense equipment of the same quality but at a lower price. We believe that the Danish experience is very valuable. Such contracts work much faster than European bureaucracy. So, this is a beneficial approach," Kubilius remarked.

He also assessed that Ukraine's defense industry has achievements, particularly modern military know-how in drone production and electronic warfare systems, which are directly related to combat experience and should be taken into account by European partners.

At the same time, Kubilius emphasized that the European defense industry, like the entire European security and defense sector, will need to overcome fragmentation and distribution "along national lines," which significantly diminishes Europe's ability to self-defense if the need arises.

: Weforand

"Fragmentation is a reality that we face and must overcome. There are certain provisions in EU agreements that allow member states to have national approaches to their own industry, but this makes the entire European Union weaker than we would all like to see. That is why I hope the current geopolitical security crisis will help everyone understand that we (the EU) will be much stronger in our defense sector if we act together," the future European Commissioner emphasized.

He noted that such an approach could provide the European defense industry with long-term contracts through joint defense procurement, which would increase demand for military equipment and lower its cost for national budgets. Accordingly, the defense industry would be able to enhance its capabilities and production.

As reported, the European Union is investing in support for Ukraine's defense industry to compensate for its need for weapons amid Russian aggression.