How The Abbé Pierre Foundation And Emmaüs Can Overcome Their Founder's Cumbersome Legacy

Henry Grouès (1912-2007), better known as Abbé Pierre and the founder of Emmaüs – an international charitable organisation founded in France in 1949 – allegedly sexually assaulted numerous women from the 1950s into the 2000s . These revelations have profoundly impacted the constellation of groups associated with Abbé Pierre and Emmaüs, exposing the challenges an organisation faces when using a historical figure as a symbolic and strategic resource while also attempting to distance itself from such a figure.

In 2018, we published an article on how organisations use history as a strategic resource that focused on the case of Emmaüs, which has been closely tied to Abbé Pierre's personality since its inception. The life of this priest, the saga of Emmaüs' founding and various symbolic elements associated with Abbé Pierre's image, such as his attire and public persona, have supported the organisation even after his death. Until early September, the logo and name of the Abbé Pierre Foundation, a core part of Emmaüs, bore testimony to this connection.

Strategic historical resources are both assets for organisational legitimacy and a battleground for power struggles. Unlike material or financial assets, they are shaped by both internal and external agents, making them difficult for an organisation to fully control. The public and legendary aspects of historical resources hinder privatisation or monopoly: Abbé Pierre, in essence, belongs to everyone.

Based on these observations, we offer insights for using historical resources strategically. Our model addresses four dimensions to handle the challenges posed by strategic historical resources: appropriation, ownership, maintenance and distancing.

Appropriation involves organising scattered elements to create a coherent, simple historical narrative. For Emmaüs, this includes the frequent use of Abbé Pierre's 1954 winter appeal and his image to reinforce the organisation's identity and mission. Emmaüs also faced challenges controlling the use of Abbé Pierre's image, widely regarded as a public good in France. The organisation had to implement mechanisms such as intellectual property rights to protect this resource. Maintenance refers to preserving, enriching and transmitting the characteristics and values associated with the historical resource over time. For Emmaüs, this involved upholding the values advocated by Abbé Pierre, even after his death, to strengthen internal cohesion. Finally, distancing is about knowing when to step back from the historical resource to avoid idolatry, organisational rigidity (and, in this case, liability). Emmaüs has had to distance itself from Abbé Pierre in the past to allow for organisational evolution while still acknowledging his historical contribution.

In the context of our archival analysis, we had already observed that since the 1950s, the organisation, or some of its stakeholders, had tried several times to distance themselves from the historical resource that Abbé Pierre represented. While we had not identified the sexual assault allegations mentioned in Egaé's report, several sources indicated that Abbé Pierre may not have adhered to the vows of chastity associated with his ecclesiastical status as early as the 1950s. The challenge of distancing from Abbé Pierre for the Emmaüs constellation has not been solely a reputational issue, as the organisation, nonreligious and financially independent, was relatively detached from the Catholic Church and its hierarchy.

The main concern was more about controlling an individual who was resistant to managing structures or following rules. Furthermore, in the 1990s, Abbé Pierre posed problems for Emmaüs by associating with revisionist historian Roger Garaudy and publicly aligning with“competing” associations such as Droit au logement, whose methods, if not objectives, differed diametrically from those of Emmaüs. By the summer of 2024, it seems that the model we proposed has come to fruition and even intensified, as the Abbé Pierre Foundation begins to distance itself from Abbé Pierre's image. This distancing was recently dramatically amplified following the new revelations shared by the organisation in early September 2024.

By analysing 43 articles published in the French press between April and August 2024, we can outline the key messages used by Emmaüs and the foundation, advised by a crisis communication firm. These messages, evident in the statements from current and former leaders, can be summarised into six distancing levers: