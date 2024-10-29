UK Men's Shed Announce Shed Of The Year Awards Finalists
Date
10/29/2024 7:08:32 PM
(MENAFN- Pressat)
UK Men's Shed Association (UKMSA) has announced the finalists for this year's Shed of the Awards, their national award scheme which recognises groups and individuals that make a difference in their Men's Shed and local communities.
“Each year entries get better and better. With more submissions than ever, and of such a high standard, this year's finalists have really highlighted the excellent work they are all doing in their local communities.”
“We know how well Men's Shed participation helps with loneliness, social isolation and both physical and mental health. These finalists demonstrate the breadth, depth and creativity of the projects they each undertake and the impact they have on participants and the wider community”, commented Rob Lloyd, chair of the Trustees of UKMSA.
Last year's overall winner, Bootle Tool Shed has designed and made the bespoke Shed of The Year trophy to hand over to the 2024 winner.
This year's finalists by awards category are;
Health and Wellbeing Impact of the Year
Caerau Men's Shed Medway Men In Sheds Hythe Shed (at the pier)
Shed Partnership of the Year 2024
Pontypridd Men's Shed Letchworth Men In Sheds Broadstairs Town Shed
Shed Volunteer of the Year 2024
Mark Mantle, Ludlow Men's Shed David Finch, Men's Shed Blaenau Gwent Chris Oldfield, Bethlem Community Men's Shed
Community Project of the Year 2024
Rhyl Men's Shed Heatons' Men In Sheds Llanfyllin Shed
Shed of the Year
Petersfield Men's Shed Poringland and District Men's Shed Shrewsbury Men's Shed
All finalists have been invited by Mr Speaker, The Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP to the Shed of the Year Awards and Afternoon Tea taking place in the State Rooms of the Speaker's House in the House of Commons on International Men's Day, Tuesday 19th November 2024.
The Shed Awards are sponsored by TiteFix, with specially designed trophies for the winners created by Carveco.
For more details please visit:
MENAFN29102024004644010603ID1108831144
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.