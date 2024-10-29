Renowned Pastor, Jack Graham, Provides Tools Needed For A Truth-Confused World

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

We live in times where the Bible is under attack and a growing secularism rises in opposition to Biblical Christianity. Graham explains what is trustworthy.

- Allie Beth Stuckey, host of the Relatable podcast, author and speaker, MI, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Many modern theologians attempt to separate Jesus from His Word, presenting Him as merely a tolerant teacher, powerless and perfectly palatable for our progressive age. But it is only through Scripture that we meet the real Jesus-the Creator of the universe, the Alpha and Omega, our Defender, our Righteousness, and our only Salvation.Dr. Graham brilliantly explains how, from beginning to end, the Bible is “the Jesus Book” -a Book worth trusting, studying, and understanding,” writes Allie Beth Stuckey, host of the Relatable podcast, author and speaker.Dr. Jack Graham, pastor of a Dallas-area church with more than 60,000 members, draws from fifty years in ministry to inspire readers to dive deeper into Scripture on their own in order to grow in their connection with God.His new book, The Jesus Book, will be released Nov. 5, 2024. This guide will help to:· understand the overall narrative of the Bible· develop meaningful devotional practices· sidestep common mistakes in Bible interpretation· apply Scripture to everyday life and more.Whether a seasoned believer or the reader is just beginning their spiritual journey, The Jesus Book provides everything needed to unlock the timeless wisdom and transformative power of God's Word.“We live in serious times where the Bible is under attack and a growing secularism rises in opposition to Biblical Christianity. God raises up strong voices during hard times, so thanks be to God, my close friend of many years, has written“The Jesus Book,” to turn back the tide of biblical illiteracy and inspirationally equip every pastor and Christian to hold up the standard of the Bible as our only hope in a truth-confused world.” David Jeremiah, founder of Turning Point Radio and Television Ministries and senior pastor of Shadow Mountain Community ChurchDr. Jack Graham serves as Senior Pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church. Dr. Graham is a noted author of more than a dozen books, and his passionate, biblical teaching is also seen and heard throughout the world on PowerPoint Ministries. The Bible in a Year with Jack Graham podcast, in partnership with Pray, has more than 51 million downloads. He and his wife, Deb, have three married children and eight grandchildren. Learn more at Prestonwood.He is available for select interviews.

