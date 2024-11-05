Revitalising Petra : Sustainable Vision For Tourism In Jordan's Ancient Rose City

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) PETRA - Famous for its rose-coloured architecture carved into sandstone cliffs, the ancient Nabataean city of Petra has drawn travellers for centuries. Inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1985, Petra now faces complex challenges in management, including sustainability and inclusivity.

“Petra is facing multiple challenges. One of the main challenges before was the illegal activities on the site, such as harassment or extortion of visitors, and this challenge was addressed with the Rule of Law and Development Campaign launched in December 2023. After COVID-19, the impact of the Gaza war became the major challenge, as Petra lost nearly 80% of its foreign visitors, which caused the closure of 36 hotels out of 84,” Fares Braizat, Chef Commissioner of Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA), told The Jordan Times.

To address these issues, PDTRA has partnered with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on an ambitious Tourism Development Master Plan. Their shared goal is to transform Petra into a sustainable, resilient, and inclusive destination by 2033.

The Master Plan, guided by the“We Are Petra” slogan, aims to unify efforts across Petra's six surrounding communities – Baidha, Umm Sayhoun, Wadi Musa, Taybeh, Rajif, and Dlagha. This slogan embodies the commitment to“leave no one behind,” underscoring the inclusivity at the heart of this initiative.“Petra is not just a historical site ; it is a living community with rich heritage,” said Braizat.“We envision a Petra that thrives economically and culturally, where every local has a role.”

Through its five pillars, the Master Plan emphasises the integration of local resources to foster a thriving, sustainable tourist destination that aligns with Jordan's Economic Modernisation Vision launched in 2022. Its objective is to maximise the benefits to Petra's local communities and build a destination where public, private, and community interests align. Braizat describes it as a strategy for Petra to“grow in a sustainable manner, focusing on green growth, community inclusion, and high-quality experiences.”

Destination Management

This pillar ensures Petra's tourism sustainability by enhancing visitor experiences while managing the local community, society, and environment.“We want to make Petra not only about visiting archaeological sites, but also a rich experience with the local communities,” explained Takahiro Suzuki, JICA's representative in Jordan.

Plans include establishing tourist information centres in each community, creating an on-demand tour guide matching system, restoring Nabataean farming terraces, promoting sustainable transport, and developing the“Souk Dara” weekly market. This also includes installing a new ticketing system with QR codes for streamlined entry.

“Destination management involves providing the highest quality experience for visitors while managing the tourism's impacts and protecting both Petra's heritage and its community,” Braizat added.

Research and Development

Building on Petra's cultural and natural heritage, Research and Development efforts aim to preserve the site's Outstanding Universal Value. The Petra Museum plays a crucial role, facilitating research, education, and community engagement. Initiatives involve developing a tourism statistics dashboard, digital heritage management, thematic trails, and enhanced archaeological, religious, and biodiversity protection.

The commitment to accessibility is evident in plans to improve infrastructure for all, including those with disabilities. Braizat highlights the authority's efforts:“We are enhancing infrastructure and signage, including Braille-enabled signage, to make Petra more accessible. This inclusivity aligns with our vision for a welcoming and equitable tourist destination.”

Product Design

Product design focuses on developing tourism products that contribute to the participation of communities, encouraging local participation, especially among women and youth. The goal is to diversify attractions in and around Petra, establishing the“Made in Petra” brand for local products, and bring more tourism benefits to the entire region while preserving Petra's history and culture. Training and support will empower locals to craft unique tourism experiences based on their stories and heritage, as well as establishing distribution and sales channel.

“Product design is one way to support the local community. This includes initiatives such as local food experiences, homestays, and interactive workshops like drawing on dishes,” Suzuki noted.

Sales and Promotion

Strategic marketing is essential to position Petra as a top destination. By highlighting unique experiences and engaging with digital platforms, the plan aims to elevate Petra's profile globally, through continuous updates to the“Visit Petra” website and app, boost social media engagement, and encourage local service providers to engage in digital marketing, enhance overall digital marketing capability.

“We want to make sure that Petra reaches the global audience it deserves,” Braizat said.“A well-promoted Petra brings more than visitors, it brings new opportunities to grow.”

Service and Hospitality

Service quality shapes visitors' perceptions of Petra. This pillar enhances hospitality by developing local talents, particularly youth and women, and training stakeholders to meet diverse tourist needs. Key efforts include improving service quality in hotels and restaurants, strengthen their capacity for service management, focusing on accessible tourism, and advancing English and communication skills among locals.

“Tourism is a powerful driver for Petra, but it needs to extend to community development, not just luxury tourism,” Takahiro Suzuki, representative of JICA, said. He emphasised that community participation in tourism is essential to sustainable growth, which he believes will lead to a more balanced and inclusive industry in Petra.

“The variety of these experiences will enable visitors to have more choices for multiple nights. This will encourage visitors to extend their stay to experience one or more of those new and reinvigorated experiences with a taste of local hospitality flavored with the authentic Bedouin Jordanian generosity,” Braizat added.

PDTRA has set an ambitious 10-year timeline, from 2023 to 2033, to achieve the Master Plan's goals.“This is a continuous process,” Braizat said, noting the progress made in rehabilitating trails and developing community-centric activities. While regional challenges persist, Petra's approach to sustainable tourism reflects resilience and adaptability, essential for a future-focused heritage destination.