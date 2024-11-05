Planning Ministry, Crown Prince Foundation Launch '42 Irbid' Project To Develop Computer Programming Education

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Planning and International Cooperation and the Foundation signed on Tuesday an agreement to fund“42 Irbid,” a new branch of the free computer school, aimed at equipping Jordanian youth with critical digital skills.

The agreement was signed by of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan and Crown Prince Foundation CEO Tamam Mango, with a financing amount of JD572,000, according to a Planning Ministry statement.

"42" is a free, teacher-less programming school under the Crown Prince Foundation's pathway to economic participation, dedicated to training the next generation of coders and problem solvers in Jordan.

Initially launched in Amman, the school is now expanding to Irbid in response to high demand.

The school is part of the global "Ecole 42" network, founded in Paris in 2013, which now includes over 54 campuses across 31 countries. Its innovative model relies on a gamified, peer-driven learning approach, with no traditional classrooms or lectures, open to anyone over 18, regardless of background or education, according to the statement.

During the signing ceremony, Toukan highlighted her satisfaction with the agreement, noting that it aligns with the government's efforts to empower young Jordanians with skills for the modern job market.

Toukan also stressed the importance of forming partnerships with national organisations to create unique opportunities for youth throughout the Kingdom.

She added that the ministry's support for this initiative is part of a broader commitment to local and community development under the Executive Programme for the Economic Modernisation Vision (2023-2025), particularly within the "Smart Jordan" and "Future Services" drivers, focused on ICT sector growth.

Mango expressed gratitude to the ministry for their support, highlighting the success of "42 Amman," which received over 10,000 applications from across Jordan.

She noted that the programme's expansion to Irbid reflects the strong demand for digital training in the Kingdom, adding that the Crown Prince Foundation is committed to achieving shared goals with partner organisations to maximize impact across Jordan's governorates and address the gap between technological advancements and evolving job market needs.

In 2023, the ministry signed a JD445,000 financing agreement to support "42 Amman," which is integrated into an international curriculum with lifelong updates and offers hands-on learning in partnership with other "42" campuses worldwide.

"42 Irbid" will operate similarly, providing Jordanian youth with globally recognised training and membership in the wider 42 network.