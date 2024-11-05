White Friday Discounts Expected To Boost Retail Despite Economic Challenges - Stakeholders

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Retailers across the Kingdom anticipate a boost in sales as White Friday deals kick off, despite a year marked by economic challenges and changes in consumer spending.

Locally, White Friday promotions encompass a wide array of products beyond clothing and footwear, extending to electronics, home appliances, furniture, and home decor.

President of the Textile, Readymade Clothes and Footwear Syndicate Sultan Allan told The Jordan Times“This period of the year is seen as a valuable opportunity for retailers to increase sales and attract more customers.”

He also noted that sales may be slower than in previous years due to the ongoing war on Gaza, which has significantly impacted consumer spending.

Wafa'a Manaseer, a citizen, said that she is considering purchasing a new bedroom set for her eldest son and is closely following furniture stores' social media pages for White Friday deals, adding“There is no way to buy a new furniture set if it is not on sale.

Hala Abdulla, owner of an outlet boutique, told the Jordan Times over the phone“White Friday discounts in the Kingdom can last a few days or sometimes extend for an entire month.”

She also said,“This is a critical time of the year for maximizing sales and attracting new customers.”

Some shoppers remain sceptical, including Tasneem Mahmoud, 23, who expressed concerns over the authenticity of the discounts.

“I have noticed in many stores that prices appear to have been raised before being discounted, so I'm not sure if these are real deals,” she said.