Jordan Hejaz Railway Corporation Launches First Tourist Trip To 'UNESCO-Listed' Umm Jimal

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Hejaz Railway Corporation, in partnership with Umm Jimal Municipality, will launch the first train journey from Amman to Umm Jimal on Saturday.

Approximately 40 Jordanian diplomats are expected to join the inaugural trip, according to the government-owned Al Mamlaka TV.

The of has recently announced Umm Jimal as a prime area for investment by listing viable opportunities on the "Invest in Jordan" platform, with plans to promote these through targeted tourism campaigns.

The initiative seeks to spotlight Umm Jimal's potential for tourism development, leveraging the site's rich historical and cultural significance.

In the first half of this year, Umm Jimal recorded 8,175 visitors, including 7,464 Jordanians and 711 international tourists, compared with 8,539 visitors during the same period in 2023, which included 7,473 Jordanians and 1,066 foreigners.

In July, Umm Jimal was officially recognised as Jordan's seventh site on the UNESCO World Heritage List, as announced by the World Heritage Committee of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) during its 46th session in India. Other Jordanian sites on the list include Petra, Quseir Amra, Umm Rasas, Wadi Rum, Maghtas, and Salt.