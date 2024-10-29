Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces The Promotion Of Declan Williams To Associate Executive Director Of Watercrest Winter Park

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces the of celebrated associate Declan Williams to Associate Executive Director of Watercrest Winter Park . The announcement comes in the midst of Williams' fourth year of service in the Watercrest organization, having joined Watercrest Winter Park in June of 2021.

"On a daily basis, Declan exemplifies excellence both in his accelerated career achievements and in his unwavering commitment to provide exceptional care and service to his residents," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group . "From his viral social media videos with seniors to his ability to understand the individual needs of his residents, Declan is a shining example of servant leadership and our Watercrest vision to honor our mothers and fathers."

At just 10 years old, Williams discovered his passion for elder care when his grandmother, and grandfather, who had Alzheimer's, moved in with his family. Declan witnessed firsthand the challenges families face when caring for a loved one. This experience ignited a deep commitment to serving seniors and their families, a commitment that has guided his career ever since.

Williams began working at an assisted living facility at the age of 16, immersing himself into every aspect of senior living, gaining hands-on experience in front desk operations, resident care, medication management, dining, and housekeeping. After joining Watercrest Winter Park in 2021 as concierge, Williams quickly advanced into the role of Resident Lifestyle Director, which solidified his belief that lifestyle, purpose, and engagement are just as crucial to residents' well-being as their physical health.

With a focus on leadership goals, he dedicated significant time to understanding state regulations, ensuring that his work met the highest standards of care, and spring-boarding his advancement into the Associate Executive Director role with Watercrest.

"Watercrest has provided me with the opportunity for advancement in a career that is more than just a profession, it is a passion and a calling," says Declan Williams, Associate Executive Director of Watercrest Winter Park . "I am grateful to be part of the Watercrest family, where serving with empathy and collaborating as a team is celebrated to create a community environment where everyone is cherished and supported."

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest

specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders.

