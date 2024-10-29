Axios Security Group Provides Executive Protection For CBS Anchor Norah O'donnell And Vice President Kamala Harris

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Our Executive Protection Team with Norah O'Donnell

Norah O'Donnell walking with VP Harris

A protestor arrested at our location

Axios Security Group was called to provide executive protection services for CBS Anchor Norah O'Donnell and Vice President Kamala Harris at Houston Stadium.

- Axios Security Group CEOHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This past Friday at Houston's Shell Energy Stadium, Axios Security Group (ASG) delivered executive protection services to CBS Anchor Norah O'Donnell and Vice President Kamala Harris, who attended a major campaign rally. This event marked one of the Vice President's largest rallies, with nearly 30,000 attendees gathering to hear her speak.Axios Security Group's Role and ExpertiseAs a premier security provider known for excellence and expertise, Axios Security Group was honored to be selected to safeguard both O'Donnell and Harris. With years of experience and a highly trained team, ASG ensured the safety of these high-profile individuals, implementing rigorous security measures to maintain a safe environment amid the bustling crowd.The event proceeded smoothly, with ASG's team demonstrating professionalism and a seamless approach to security. Both O'Donnell and Harris expressed their gratitude for the high level of protection, allowing them to focus on engaging with attendees without concern for their safety.The event was successful, with O'Donnell and Harris feeling safe and secure throughout their time at the stadium. The team at Axios Security Group worked tirelessly to ensure that the event ran smoothly without any security breaches. Their professionalism and dedication to their job were evident, and both O'Donnell and Harris expressed their gratitude for the excellent service provided by Axios Security Group.Axios Security Group takes great pride in its ability to provide top-notch executive protection services for individuals in the public eye. The company is committed to ensuring the safety and security of its clients at all times. With its successful handling of the event at Houston's Shell Energy Stadium, Axios Security Group has once again proven why it is the go-to choice for executive protection services.About Axios Security Group (ASG) & Axios Investigations Firm (AIF)ASG and AIF are recognized leaders in security and investigative services, dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards and a commitment to excellence. The companies work closely with each client to achieve tailored security solutions, maintaining a positive influence and respectful approach in all interactions.ASG and AIF Service Offerings:- Risk Mitigation and Armed Executive Protection**: Safeguarding public figures and high-profile individuals with specialized security measures.- Cybersecurity Solutions**: Comprehensive digital security services to protect clients' data and online assets.- Threat Assessments and Security Consultation**: Customized evaluations to ensure safe environments.- Hostile Employee Termination Protection**: Providing security support during high-tension employee transitions.- Bug Sweeping and Investigative Services**: Discreet surveillance sweeps to protect confidential information.ASG and AIF serve an esteemed clientele, including Vice Presidents, journalists, private individuals, government agencies, and corporate clients. Their services are available nationwide and globally.Contact InformationPlease contact us here for more information on how Axios Security Group can assist with security and investigative services.

