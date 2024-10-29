Autonation Salutes Those Who Serve With Exclusive Vehicle Service Discounts For Veteran's Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

In respect and recognition of their contributions to our nation, this Veteran's Day AutoNation (NYSE: AN )

salutes the generations of patriots who selflessly defend our country's values and freedom with an exclusive 20% discount on all services in-store at AutoNation-branded locations* nationwide and conveniently at your preferred location via AutoNation Mobile Service ** from November 11th - 16th, 2024.

"We owe an incredible debt to the brave men and women and the more than 1,000 patriots right here at AutoNation who have earned the title American Veteran," said Christian Treiber, AutoNation's President of After-Sales. "Thank you to our active military, Veterans and their families for all you do to keep our country safe.

Your dedication to serving our country by putting others before yourself is truly admirable.

At AutoNation, we are committed to honoring the values you have so selflessly defended for generations."

The exclusive 20% discount is open to all active U.S. Military personnel, U.S. Military Veterans and their spouses. Acceptable forms of verification to receive the discount include a leave and earning statement; U.S. Military ID card; or DD Form 214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty.

Serving those who serve is a year-round commitment for AutoNation. As part of its dedication to eliminating barriers to employment and increasing economic opportunities for Veterans, the company partnered with the U.S. Army on its Partnership for Your Success (PaYs) program earlier this year. Through PaYs, AutoNation connects America's Soldiers transitioning from active duty to civilian life with career opportunities at the company. Veterans can click here to visit the Pays website for more information or visit href="" rel="nofollow" autonatio to directly apply for career opportunities at AutoNation.

*$300 maximum discount. Must present or request offer and show proof of military or Veteran status when order is written. Proof of service includes, but is not limited to, leave and earning statement, military ID card, or DD form 214, certificate of release or discharge from active duty. Customer responsible for taxes and any additional fees, where applicable. Excludes tires, collision repair and warranty work. Not valid in conjunction with other offers or on prior service. Valid in store only, not for mobile service or online orders. Limit one (1) offer per vehicle. Not redeemable for cash. See store for details. Offer valid 11/11/2024 through 11/16/2024.

**This offer entitles you to receive 20% off your next AutoNation Mobile Service repair performed between 11/11/24 through 11:59pm PST on 11/16/2024. Maximum discount of $150. Must show proof of military or Veteran status upon Mobile Service visit. Proof of service includes, but is not limited to, leave and earning statement, military ID card, or DD form 214, certificate of release or discharge from active duty. Cannot be combined with other offers. Limit one per household. Promo codes cannot be applied to previously booked services and are not transferable. Online quotes to change if additional maintenance or repairs are

About AutoNation Mobile Service

AutoNation Mobile Service brings over 200+ vehicle repair and maintenance services to you – wherever you are. The company's expert technicians can be scheduled online in the following cities: Atlanta, Ga.; Austin, Tex.; Chicago, Ill., Dallas, Texas; Fort Myers, Fla.; Fort Worth, Texas; Houston, Texas; Jacksonville, Fla.; Las Vegas, Nev.; Los Angeles, Calif.; Miami, Fla.; Orlando, Fla; Phoenix, Ariz.; Sacramento, Calif.; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, Calif.; San Francisco, Calif.; and Tampa, Fla.



About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States, offering innovative products, exceptional services, and comprehensive solutions, empowering our customers to make the best decisions for their needs. With a network of dealerships nationwide strengthened by a recognized brand, we offer a wide variety of new and used vehicles, customer financing, parts, and provide expert maintenance and repair services. Through DRV PNK, we have raised over $40 million for cancer-related causes, demonstrating our commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of our Associates, Customers, and the communities we serve.

Please visit , href="" rel="nofollow" autonatio , and , where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit , AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

