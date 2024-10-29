UNICEF says UNRWA ban may lead to further child fatalities in Gaza

(MENAFN) UN agencies expressed grave concerns on Tuesday regarding Israel's recent decision to ban the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) from operating within its borders. This legislative move has raised alarm about its potential impact on humanitarian efforts in Gaza, especially following over a year of conflict. UN representatives warned that if is unable to carry out its essential functions, it could lead to catastrophic consequences for the region's humanitarian system, with UNICEF spokesperson James Elder asserting that this ban could result in further child fatalities.



Elder, who has significant experience working in Gaza since the outbreak of hostilities on October 7, emphasized the critical role UNRWA plays in the humanitarian landscape. He stated that the decision to restrict the agency’s operations could lead to a collapse of the existing support systems, suggesting that the ban essentially creates a new avenue for harm to children in the region. Other officials echoed his sentiments, stressing that there are currently no alternatives to UNRWA's services, which are vital for providing relief in the besieged area.



Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office, described the potential consequences of implementing the ban as a form of collective punishment against the people of Gaza. He asserted that this characterization reflects the severe implications such a decision would have on an already vulnerable population. The concern voiced by UN officials indicates a fear that ongoing restrictions could exacerbate the humanitarian crisis, further isolating and endangering those in need of assistance.



While the head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Amy Pope, acknowledged that her organization could not fully replace UNRWA's operations in Gaza, she mentioned IOM's commitment to providing additional relief to those facing crises. Pope highlighted the importance of collaboration with various stakeholders to enhance humanitarian efforts in the region, indicating that while the challenges are significant, there is a determination to step up support in response to the escalating needs.

