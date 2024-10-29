New Aerotek Survey Spotlights Job Seekers' Optimism Despite Election Uncertainty And Hiring Challenges

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Candidates remain hopeful for future opportunities despite stagnant wages, slower hiring processes and divided opinions on how the presidential election will impact their career. HANOVER, Md., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly released survey of job seekers by Aerotek , a leading provider of workplace solutions for manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance, reveals a mix of perspectives among job seekers as they consider the potential impact of the 2024 election on their careers. While challenges like stagnant pay and lengthy hiring processes remain, the survey data still shows a strong sense of optimism about future opportunities. Featuring insights from 1,677 candidates across various industries, it also outlines effective strategies for employers to attract and retain top talent. Election Impact and 2025 Opportunities

While political and economic uncertainty continues, the survey shows that job seekers are divided on how they feel the upcoming 2024 presidential election will impact their careers. According to the survey, 45 percent of respondents believe the election will have a major or minor impact, almost 37 percent are unsure, and nearly 18 percent think it will have no impact.

Workers' Perception of the 2024 Presidential Election's Impact on Career Major or Minor 45

% Unsure 37

% None 18

%

Despite the uncertainty, candidates remain optimistic about their current opportunities and remain focused on the future, with many planning to explore new options in 2025. Half of respondents believe that the chances of finding a quality job are the same or better than last year, compared to almost 35 percent who think it's worse. Additionally, nearly 46 percent of respondents said they are more likely to explore new job opportunities in 2025 than they were this year. This optimism signals that, although challenges persist, many workers are eager to advance their careers and take advantage of new openings.

Worker Sentiment on Finding a Quality Job Compared to Last Year Same or Better 50

% Worse 35

%

Shifting Financial Sentiment Amid Slower Pay Growth

The survey revealed that job seekers are feeling more financially strained than in the previous year and were less likely to receive raises in 2024. It found that 70 percent of respondents reported not receiving a pay raise in the last year - an increase from 56 percent in fall 2023. Many workers are now forced to stretch their budgets while their compensation remains unchanged. The data signals a growing divide between employee expectations and what employers are delivering.

Respondents Who Have Received a Raise vs. Those Who Have Not

Have Received a Raise Have Not Received a Raise Fall 2023 43

% 56

% Spring 2024 34

% 65

% Fall 2024 29

% 70

%

Workers Who Feel Worse About Their Financial Situation Compared to Last Year Summer 2023 41

% Fall 2023 46

% Spring 2024 47

% Fall 2024 51

%

Hiring Slowdowns and Rising Application Rates

Another key finding from the survey is the perception among job seekers that the hiring process is slowing down. In fall 2024, 63 percent of respondents felt employers had delayed hiring decisions, up from 59 percent in spring 2024 and 54 percent in fall 2023. In addition, nearly 80 percent reported that employers are requiring more interviews before coming to a hiring decision.

Workers Who Feel Employers Have Slowed Down the Hiring Process Fall 2023 54

% Spring 2024 59

% Fall 2024 63

%

As hiring processes drag on, candidates are applying to more jobs to increase their chances of success. Thirty-one percent of workers expect to apply to as many as 25 jobs before landing an offer, with 18 percent anticipating they will need to submit 100 or more applications - an eight percent increase from fall 2023.

Percentage of Jobs Workers Expect to Apply for Before Being Hired 1-5 26

% 6-25 31

% 26-49 14

% 50-99 11

% 100+ 18

%

What Employers Can Do to Attract Top Talent

1.

Streamline Application and Hiring Processes: Job seekers are increasingly frustrated by lengthy and complex application and hiring processes. Employers can improve their chances of securing top talent by reducing unnecessary steps and focusing on efficiency to prevent losing qualified talent early in the hiring funnel.

Time that Job Seekers Expect to Hear Back from Prospective Employers Within 1 Week 70

% Within 3 Weeks 93

%

2.

Improve Response Times: Candidates are eager for timely communication, with 70 percent of job seekers expecting to hear back from employers within a week, and 93 percent within three weeks. Delays in feedback can lead to a poor experience and candidate abandonment, so employers should consider the candidate's experience by speeding up communication, a critical component for retaining interest.

3.

Build Employee Value Proposition (EVP): Pay, job security and potential for career advancement remain the top motivators for job seekers. The survey found that 42 percent of respondents prioritize pay, while 20 percent focus on job security and 11 percent on potential for career advancement. Employers that emphasize these aspects in their EVP will be better positioned to attract high-quality candidates.

Top Motivators for Job Seekers Pay 42

% Job Security 20

% Career Advancement 11

%

View more detailed findings and insights here. To learn more about Aerotek and its staffing and services solutions, please visit

Aerotek .



About

Aerotek

Aerotek® Inc. provides staffing and services solutions in manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance. We provide the expertise, solutions and people required to rise to the challenges of North American industry. Headquartered in Hanover, Md., Aerotek operates a unified network of over 250 offices across North America, supporting more than 14,000 clients each year. Aerotek is an operating company within Allegis Group, a global leader in talent solutions. To learn more, visit: Aerotek | 1-888-AEROTEK.

About the Research

Aerotek's most recent Job Seeker Survey was conducted as an independent online survey. 1,677 job seekers were asked about their career ambitions and employer preferences. Respondents were located in the U.S. and completed the survey between August 29, 2024 and September 6, 2024. The survey targeted job seekers who have applied for work since June 1 and were seeking jobs in the sectors Aerotek serves, including manufacturing, robotics and automation, facilities and maintenance, distribution and logistics, construction and other industries.

SOURCE Aerotek

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED