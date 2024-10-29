Defense Forces Contracted 1.8M Drones Worth UAH 147M For Two Years

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Defence of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, has already contracted 1.8 million drones with an estimated total value of UAH 147 billion for the 2024-2025 period.



This is said in a statement issued by the press service of the Ministry of Defence, Ukrinform reports.

"In total, the Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, has contracted the of UAVs for 2024-2025 for a total sum of almost UAH 147 billion," the statement says.

As noted, in 10 months of 2024, the Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, has contracted 1.6 million units of various types of UAVs for a total sum of over UAH 114 billion. Of this amount, suppliers have already completed orders for 1.28 million UAVs worth over 81 billion UAH. At the same time, another 366,940 drones are scheduled for delivery by the end of the year.

The drones delivered include a wide range of models that perform different tasks on the battlefield. These include deep strike kamikaze drones, FPV kamikaze drones, reconnaissance copters such as the DJI Mavic, reconnaissance aircraft and wing drones, and attack copters and aircraft.

The wide range of UAV functional specifications will provide reliable support to combat units, helping them to respond more quickly to tactical and strategic challenges.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, has already contracted 155,205 units of unmanned aerial vehicles for UAH 32.33 billion by 2025.

The contracts include drones of all major types, including deep strike and FPV kamikaze drones, reconnaissance aircraft and copters, which will expand the technical capabilities of the Ukrainian army at the front.

In addition, other units of the Defence Forces - the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Police, the National Guard and the Security Service of Ukraine - are contracting separately in this area.

Additionally, unmanned aerial vehicles are procured directly by military units and volunteer organizations.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Defence has purchased more than 350,000 drones for the military since the beginning of the year, with a priority on Ukrainian-made weapons.

