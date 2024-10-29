Calumet To Attend Goldman Sachs Carbonomics Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet, (NASDAQ: CLMT ) ("Calumet") announced today plans to attend the Carbonomics on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, in London, England.

Calumet will be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day at the conference and participating in a panel discussion regarding decarbonization in the industry.

About Calumet

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMT ) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

