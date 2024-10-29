Crane NXT Acquires Smart Packaging Assets Of Trutag Technologies, Further Expanding Capabilities In Product Security And Authentication Technologies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE: CXT) ("Crane NXT" or the "Company"), a premier industrial company, today announced that it has completed the of the Smart Packaging assets of TruTag Technologies. TruTag provides secure digitization of physical products through proprietary secure marking and authentication.

“The addition of this to Crane NXT's product portfolio is an exciting expansion of our capabilities and further enhances our ability to provide differentiated and innovative technology solutions to our customers,” Aaron W. Saak, Crane NXT's President and Chief Executive Officer, said.“TruTag's Smart Packaging technology will also expand our capability for direct-to-product marking in both consumer and industrial applications which will further drive profitable growth.”

“This transaction is an important step for TruTag's evolution as the company focuses on its Smart Medicine and Drug Delivery businesses,” said Barry McDonogh, CEO of TruTag Technologies. Mr. McDonogh added,“The long-standing customer relationships in the apparel, government and industrial markets, along with the alignment to the existing offerings of OpSec, make Crane NXT a natural fit for the Smart Packaging technology.”

This new technology enhances the ability of brand owners to assure the integrity of their products and supply chains. Through an easy to apply, unique signature that can be printed onto labels or direct-to-products and packaging, consumers and brands can authenticate products through their smartphones using a machine-learning based platform that delivers exceptional response times and accuracy.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, and the transaction will not have a material impact on Crane NXT in 2024. TruTag's products will be incorporated into Crane NXT's OpSec business.

About Crane NXT, Co.

Crane NXT is a premier industrial technology company that provides trusted technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate what matters most to its customers. Through its two industry-leading business segments, Security & Authentication Technologies and Crane Payment Innovations, Crane NXT provides customers with advanced technologies to secure high-value physical products, sophisticated detection equipment and systems, and proprietary products and services that protect brand identity and digital content. Crane NXT's approximately 4,500 employees help our customers protect their most important assets and ensure secure, seamless transactions around the world every day. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding the Company's intent, belief, or expectations. Words such as“anticipate(s),”“expect(s),”“intend(s),”“believe(s),”“plan(s),”“may,”“will,”“would,”“could,”“should,”“seek(s),” and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing materially from those projected, forecasted or expected. The Company assumes no (and disclaims any) obligation to revise or update these statements to reflect future events or circumstances. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to: changes in global economic conditions (including inflationary pressures) and geopolitical risks, including macroeconomic fluctuations; demand for its products, which is variable and subject to factors beyond its control; fluctuation in the prices of, or disruption in its ability to source, components and raw materials, and delays in the distribution of its products; information systems and technology networks failures, breaches in data security, theft of personally identifiable and other information, and non-compliance with its contractual or other legal obligations regarding such information; risks associated with conducting a substantial portion of its business outside the U.S.; loss of personnel or being able to hire and retain additional personnel needed to sustain and grow its business as planned; being unable to identify or complete acquisitions, or to successfully integrate the businesses the Company acquires, or complete dispositions; being unable to successfully develop and introduce new products, which would limit its ability to grow and maintain its competitive position; governmental regulations and failure to comply with those regulations; risks from litigation, claims and investigations, including those related to product liability and warranties, and employee, commercial, intellectual property and environmental matters; risks related to its ability to improve productivity, reduce costs and align manufacturing capacity with customer demand; the ability to protect its intellectual property; significant competition in the Company's markets; adverse impacts from intangible asset impairment charges; additional tax expenses or exposures; inadequate or ineffective internal controls; and risks related to the separation transaction, including not obtaining the intended tax treatment of the separation transaction, failure of Crane Company to perform under the various transaction agreements and actual or potential conflicts of interest with Crane Company.

Readers should carefully review Crane NXT, Co.'s financial statements and the notes thereto, as well as the section entitled“Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Crane NXT, Co.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and the other documents Crane NXT, Co. and its subsidiaries file from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Investor Relations

...