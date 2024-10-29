Thousands of protesters gather in Georgia

(MENAFN) In a significant display of dissent, thousands of have gathered in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, following the recent parliamentary that have sparked controversy and allegations of electoral misconduct. The unrest was ignited after the country's pro-Western opposition parties announced their refusal to accept the official election results, citing a range of irregularities.



Preliminary outcomes from the elections held on Sunday indicated that the ruling party, Georgian Dream, secured nearly 54% of the votes, while no opposition party managed to surpass 11%. This stark contrast in support has fueled accusations from the opposition, who claim that the election process was marred by fraud and manipulation.



President Salome Zourabichvili has been a vocal critic of the electoral outcome, declaring the election illegitimate and urging citizens to take to the streets in protest. In her statements, she asserted that the votes of the Georgian people had been “stolen” and accused Georgian Dream of attempting to undermine the nation's future. Zourabichvili, who was born in France and has been involved in Georgian politics for years, emphasized that several foreign governments have also expressed their refusal to recognize the election results as legitimate.



Despite these strong allegations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) reported that it did not observe any systemic voting irregularities during its monitoring of the election. While the OSCE did acknowledge instances of vote-buying and undue pressure on public sector employees, it also noted the wide variety of choices available to voters on the ballot.



The contrasting perspectives on the election outcomes have heightened tensions within the country, as the pro-Western opposition seeks to rally support against what they perceive as an authoritarian grip on power by Georgian Dream. As protests unfold, the political landscape in Georgia remains fraught with uncertainty, raising questions about the future of governance and democratic integrity in the nation.



The situation reflects broader geopolitical dynamics, as Georgia navigates its relationship with Western powers while grappling with internal political divisions. The coming days may prove pivotal as opposition leaders and their supporters push for accountability and a potential re-run of the elections, while the ruling party stands firm on its electoral victory.

MENAFN29102024000045015687ID1108828540