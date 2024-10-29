SENTRIQS Adds Former NSA Deputy Director To Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SENTRIQS, a leading provider of ultra-secure collaboration and cryptography solutions, today announced that former NSA Deputy Director Edward A. Hart has joined its Board of Directors. Mr. Hart's unique qualifications will assist the company in helping and corporations navigate the emerging threat landscape being driving by AI and quantum computing.



Edward Hart is a 32-year veteran of the National Security Agency where he served in a wide variety of increasingly complex and responsible positions, beginning in research and development and culminating as Deputy Director heading one of two NSA mission operations. He has earned several notable distinctions including the Presidential Distinguished Senior Executive, Presidential Meritorious Senior Executive, National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal, and the National Security Agency's Exceptional Civilian Service Award.



Mr. Hart also has served in a variety of leadership and advisory positions with several commercial organizations, including SAIC, RSA Security, DSA, Phoenix Technologies, and Digital Signals Corporation. His strong track record of guiding the development of dual-use technologies will be invaluable in helping SENTRIQS educate critical sector organizations on how the company's vital technology can immediately address cybersecurity gaps created by AI, mass computing and quantum computing.



“We are thrilled to welcome Ed to our board of directors,” said Norman Willox, Executive Chairman for SENTRIQS.“His deep understanding of evolving cybersecurity threats, combined with his extensive experience with both national intelligence matters and commercial technology development, will be invaluable in steering the company's strategic growth during the next wave of cybersecurity threats.”



SENTRIQS is a leading provider of ultra-secure collaboration and cryptography solutions that help organizations protect their critical information from cyberattacks. The company's solutions are based on the latest security protocols, and are designed to be easy to deploy and manage across modern mobility-centric workforces.

