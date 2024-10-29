Kashmir Higher Reaches Receive Fresh Snowfall

Light snowfall was also reported across several hilly areas in North Kashmir including Gulmarag hills, nudging locals to bring out their winter attire as temperatures drop, reported news agency KINS.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of the MeT Department, shared that cloudy weather is expected to persist with chances of light snow and rain over the higher terrains in North and Central Kashmir districts.

He added that this cloudy spell could continue from October 30 through November 7.

The MeT Department has issued an advisory urging farmers to prioritize crop harvesting, ensure safe storage of produce, and focus on essential farming operations. Additionally, morning mist and shallow fog are expected over Kashmir's plains starting November 1.



