Kashmir Higher Reaches Receive Fresh Snowfall
Date
10/29/2024 5:07:46 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Kashmir Valley's higher altitudes, including Bandipora's Kilshay top, received a fresh layer of snow today, as forecasted by the Meteorological (MeT) Department.
Light snowfall was also reported across several hilly areas in North Kashmir including Gulmarag hills, nudging locals to bring out their winter attire as temperatures drop, reported news agency KINS.
ADVERTISEMENT
Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of the MeT Department, shared that cloudy weather is expected to persist with chances of light snow and rain over the higher terrains in North and Central Kashmir districts.
ADVERTISEMENT
He added that this cloudy spell could continue from October 30 through November 7.
The MeT Department has issued an advisory urging farmers to prioritize crop harvesting, ensure safe storage of produce, and focus on essential farming operations. Additionally, morning mist and shallow fog are expected over Kashmir's plains starting November 1.
Read Also
Light Rain Likely In J&K in Next 24 Hrs
J&K Higher Reaches Receive Fresh Snowfall
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN29102024000215011059ID1108827923
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.